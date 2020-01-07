Cox Business to Deliver the Ultimate Connected Fan Experience at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium will be fully covered by 1,700 managed Wi-Fi access points and underpinned by redundant 40-gigabit optical internet connections that will deliver high-speed bandwidth for every mobile device in the 65,000-seat venue. Cox will also power nearly 2,200 Cisco Vision dynamic screens and signs stadium-wide – guaranteeing a memorable, interactive experience.

Cox is also a founding partner and the official Wi-Fi and internet provider and will provide high-speed connections at Allegiant Stadium and at the team's soon-to-be-completed headquarters.

"Cox is deeply invested in connecting Las Vegas, powering stadiums, hotels and convention centers on and off the Strip," said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business. "We're proud to be a part of Las Vegas' evolution towards the sports and entertainment capital of the world – continued by delivering a truly connected experience for Allegiant Stadium visitors."

"We're pleased to have Cox deliver the highest quality connectivity and technology to the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium," said Raiders President Marc Badain.

As an official telecommunications provider of the 1.75-million square foot stadium, Cox will power an interactive game-day activation unique to the Raiders using the latest technologies. Cox will leverage its rich history of offering engaging activations like the Cox Virtual Meet and Greet that create memorable moments for fans by changing the way they interact with the game and their athletic heroes. In addition, Cox Media will sponsor the Raiders' revolutionary media studio at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center that is under construction in nearby Henderson, Nevada.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox Media

As the advertising sales division of Cox Communications Inc., the third largest cable entertainment and broadband services provider in the country, we help you achieve marketing success with our advanced cable TV and online digital advertising solutions. Our experience and consultative insights help our clients reach their audience more effectively and efficiently. From broad reach, highly rated programs to laser-sharp targeting of specific audiences, Cox Media focuses on developing customized marketing solutions to maximize our client's ROI.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, with construction scheduled for completion in 2020, Allegiant Stadium will become a global events destination highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the future home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

