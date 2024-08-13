Cox Communications and Malcolm Mitchell Partner on New Children's Book

New book reinforces the importance of affordable internet, digital literacy, online safety to drive positive outcomes for our youth

Visit your local retail store to learn about Cox Mobile back-to-school offers

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications has partnered with Malcolm Mitchell, Super Bowl Champion, digital equity ambassador and founder of the Share the Magic Foundation, to launch his newest children's book, A World Within Reach. This book highlights the positive impacts that affordable internet access can have on improving outcomes and closing the digital divide among the nation's youth, just as kids head back to school.

Why It Matters

As the Affordable Connectivity Program closes (ACP), affordable internet is more critical than ever. Access to affordable internet has proven successful in increasing grades, academic engagement, and future outcomes for children. But in many communities in the U.S., access to fast and reliable internet does not exist, contributing to the digital divide.

Driving Connectivity

Cox is committed to closing the digital divide for households to have the connectivity, digital literacy, and devices they need to benefit from the internet at home or mobile. To make this possible, Cox has several programs and initiatives, including:

Connect2Compete Internet Plan – a $9.95 per month service for qualifying families with a child in grades K-12 in the home, who participate in the National School Lunch Program or other select federal programs such as SNAP.

– a per month service for qualifying families with a child in grades K-12 in the home, who participate in the National School Lunch Program or other select federal programs such as SNAP. Cox Mobile Plans – exclusively available to Cox Internet customers, Cox Mobile is an affordable, reliable mobile service with data plan and device options for the entire family. Cox Mobile runs on the network that more than 100 million people already rely on, allowing customers to stay connected on-the-go for as low as $15 per gig per month.

– exclusively available to Cox Internet customers, Cox Mobile is an affordable, reliable mobile service with data plan and device options for the entire family. Cox Mobile runs on the network that more than 100 million people already rely on, allowing customers to stay connected on-the-go for as low as per gig per month. ConnectAssist – a $30 per month service for qualifying households who participate in assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid and Veterans Pensions.

– a per month service for qualifying households who participate in assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid and Veterans Pensions. Rural Expansion Efforts – working with local teams across the country, Cox is actively extending its infrastructure and connectivity access beyond its current footprint to areas without adequate broadband.

– working with local teams across the country, Cox is actively extending its infrastructure and connectivity access beyond its current footprint to areas without adequate broadband. PCs for People – a partnership to connect Cox customers with affordable refurbished devices to access the internet.

Meet Mylo

A World Within Reach centers around Mylo Maxey, a young boy who takes readers through a connected universe of adventures and experiences powered by the internet. Mylo showcases the transformative effects of internet access and digital literacy and emphasizes the importance of using the internet safely.

"Mylo represents all the good that comes from kids getting connected to the internet and having access to the devices and resources they need to be successful," said Mitchell. "I want readers to understand the important role that digital literacy plays in our lives. Achieving these positive outcomes and digital equity isn't possible without a connectivity partner like Cox."

"At Cox, our mission is to power the next generation of leaders and we recognize the importance digital inclusion plays in shaping their futures," said Mark Lawson, executive vice president and chief marketing and sales officer at Cox Communications. "Malcolm recognizes the critical role that reading and digital literacy play in children's lives and is committed to helping kids live more prosperous lives."

To learn more about Mylo's adventures and to get your own, free copy of the book, visit cox.com/read. Plus, Malcolm will be visiting several Cox markets across the U.S. this fall.

To learn more about Cox's commitment to digital equity, visit cox.com/digitalequity.

Finally, to learn more about Malcolm's vision to change children's lives through literacy, please visit www.readwithmalcolm.com .

About Share the Magic Foundation

Author, Super Bowl Champion and Literacy Advocate Malcolm Mitchell considers a love of reading to be one of his greatest achievements. In 2016, he founded Share the Magic Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the benefits of reading and book ownership, especially among striving and below grade-level readers who are at risk of academic failure. The Foundation's Read with Malcolm literacy initiatives are aimed at inspiring positive attitudes towards reading through in-school programs and national virtual reading challenges.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

SOURCE Cox Communications