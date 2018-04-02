Cox Charities Surpasses $1 Million in Donations to Virginia Nonprofits

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofits have a profound impact on our communities. They help educate, feed and connect millions of individuals and families in Virginia. Last month, Cox Communications celebrated the hard work and dedication of 15 Virginia nonprofits by awarding each with a $10,000 grant from Cox Charities. Since 2009, Cox Charities Virginia has donated more than $1 million to area nonprofits.

"Whether it's through a webcam to connect to classmates while receiving cancer treatment, or receiving that little bit of extra support after school to ace that exam, the organizations receiving Cox Charities funds are real angels in our communities," said J.D. Myers, II, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications Virginia. "They work hard, day in and day out, making sure children in our communities have the resources they need to succeed and I'm honored that through the generosity of our employees, we can continue to support these phenomenal organizations."

The 2018 grant recipients are:

Hampton Roads

The Elder's House – The Elder's House is "that neighbor" who steps in to lend a helping hand. As a preventative juvenile delinquency residential care facility, it provides a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk children.

Virginia Beach Library Foundation – Funds will support The STEM Station initiative which will provide iPads and mounts loaded with hand-picked educational STEM content at nine branches. An additional station will be taken on the road to reach children that may experience barriers to accessing a physical library branch.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank – Nearly 47 percent of all school-aged children across the greater Peninsula qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school week. Through the Food For Kids BackPack Program, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank also ensures students have nutritious meals and snacks during the weekend, so that students arrive at school on Monday engaged and ready to learn.

Children's Health Investment Program of Hampton Roads – CHIP of Hampton Roads promotes healthy living habits to low-income families in the Hampton Roads region that often do not have reliable health care. CHIP will use the funds to purchase new technology to enable its home visitors to conduct online screenings to determine and track development.

YWCA of South Hampton Roads – The YWCA is a source of strength, courage and empowerment for women and families facing crisis. By implementing a STEM program into its existing summer camp curriculum, the YWCA will ensure 125 children from low-income families are exposed to high-quality STEM activities.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast – Girls face considerable hurdles when accessing STEM programs, limiting the likelihood for their consideration of STEM professions. Girls Scouts supplements this gap by guiding girls through STEM related activities, raising awareness of local STEM opportunities, and encouraging girls to explore post-secondary STEM programs at surrounding colleges and universities.

Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, Inc. dba WHRO – WHRO aims to expose first and second grade students from Title I schools to STEM activities. Through the PBS KIDS ScratchJr Code-to-Learn Camp, students will learn to code by creating their own stories, games and collages.

Northern Virginia

Cornerstones – Cornerstones engages youth from low-income neighborhoods in an effort to promote their physical, emotional, mental and social well-being. Funds will increase technology resources and provide extra tutors for their afterschool program curriculum.

Hopecam – Hopecam works with hospitals, social workers and cancer organizations to help children with cancer overcome social isolation through technology. Funds will support Hopecam's goal to connect upwards of 350 children per year.

Literacy Council of Northern Virginia – The Family Learning Program (FLP) provides English literacy instruction for children ages 2-14 and their low-income, immigrant families in Fairfax County. Funds will help purchase books, supplies, assessment kits and other resources needed to actively engage parents so they can help their children achieve higher academic gains.

Main Street Child Development Center – Serving 90 children per day (125 annually), Main Street provides early childhood education for children from low-income families. Funds will support the full-day programs that operate year-round, including classrooms that feature a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio and Spanish curriculum for students.

Wesley Housing Development – Through programs that heavily focus on STEM, literacy and character development, Wesley Housing empowers more than 460 at-risk students to excel in their academics, graduate from high school and attend college. Funds will be used to support the Building for the Future youth programming which offers students the extra support they may need at no cost to them.

Roanoke

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia – For 20 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has fought to break the cycle of generational poverty and crime for underprivileged Southwest Virginia youth. Through the Project Learn program, club members receive educational support and build positive relationships with staff and mentors that have a lasting impression

Taubman – In addition to teaching the academic side of art and art creation, the Taubman Museum of Art has developed programs to address STEM education. By combining both disciplines – art and science – educators can engage students who generally are not interested in the sciences by presenting lessons in a new context.

Total Action for Progress – TAP Project Discovery is a college-access prep program to help low-income youth, potentially first-generation college students, to realize post-secondary goals. The program, which is offered to middle and high school students, includes group mentorship, monthly workshops, field trips focused on STEM and one visit to a college each semester.

Corporate Giving through Cox Charities:

Cox Charities is the philanthropic arm of Cox Virginia. The program annually awards funds to nonprofits providing services that help local youth. Since 2009, Cox Charities Virginia has donated more than $1 million to area nonprofits. The application process occurs on an annual basis and is open to organizations providing programs that further the academic achievement and development of young people through science and technology, mentoring, literacy or other areas promoting youth education.

For more information about Cox Charities, please visit www.coxcharities.org.

