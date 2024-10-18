Cox: Community Colleges Will Power Western NC's Recovery

Op-ed By Jeff Cox, President, North Carolina Community College System

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fury and devastation of Hurricane Helene became clear, thousands of North Carolinians rushed into action to save lives and serve their communities. First responders, healthcare providers, and line workers – many of whom are community college graduates – were among the first to jump into harm's way to protect their neighbors.

As we work to rebuild from this disaster, the entire state can take pride in knowing that our system has been at the heart of training these brave everyday heroes. Their commitment doesn't end when the storm clears—it's the foundation of the long-term recovery that will make our communities stronger.

Our community colleges are the lifelines for holding communities together. From the moment the storm made landfall, our colleges sprang into action. Facilities transformed into emergency response centers, sheltering first responders and residents, while meals and supplies were distributed to those in need. Staff and students worked tirelessly, organizing food and supply drives, volunteering on the front lines, and collaborating with local agencies to respond swiftly to immediate needs.

Recovery doesn't end when the floodwaters recede—it takes time, effort, and community resolve. This is where our colleges truly shine.

Fourteen community colleges serving 26 counties across western North Carolina have been working around the clock to support their students and neighbors. In some areas, community college employees have driven through remote communities to track down students, ensuring they are safe and have access to the resources they need.

Community colleges are stakes in the ground—anchors of opportunity, workforce training, small business support, and mental health care. Even amid uncertainty, they provide hope, guidance, and trusted information that helps people stay connected and focused on a brighter future.

Keeping Communities Together with Workforce and Recovery Support

Community colleges are preparing individuals to rebuild their lives. Through workforce training, career counseling, and mental health support, we equip people with the skills needed for in-demand jobs, empowering them to rebuild not only their own lives but also their communities.

Western North Carolina needs these resources now more than ever, and our colleges are responding. In addition to their direct outreach efforts, they've tapped into public-private partnerships to secure millions of dollars for recovery programs. Many of our community colleges in areas not impacted directly by Hurricane Helene have reached out to our western colleges with an offer to support them and provide ongoing assistance and resources to help get their sister colleges back operating at full capacity.

The State Board of Community Colleges is also evaluating a series of waiver requests at its October meeting to offer further relief to students and institutions in the region.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene highlights the importance of collaboration between education, business, and government. Community college programs will help displaced workers get back on their feet, while strengthening workforce pipelines for local economies across western North Carolina.

For students balancing recovery with education, we are working with partners to bolster emergency financial aid, mental health support, and opening doors to career opportunities to ensure students don't have to put their aspirations on hold.

Our goal is simple: Students should not have to abandon their dreams or the communities they love. We want to make sure they all have the resources they need so they don't have to make those choices.

The Hurricane Helene Community College Response and Recovery Fund

Recovery will be a long and complex process, requiring more than just good intentions. That's why we've launched the Hurricane Helene Community College Response and Recovery Fund. This fund will provide critical resources to the colleges hardest hit by the storm, supporting everything from facility repairs to workforce programs. Every dollar invested in the fund will help ensure a stronger, more resilient future for western North Carolina.

We are calling on businesses, foundations, and everyday citizens across the state to join us in this effort. Supporting the Recovery Fund means investing in the future of North Carolina, ensuring our communities can bounce back stronger than ever. Those interested in supporting the fund can do so at www.nccommunitycolleges.edu.

A Call to Action

Our community colleges are playing a critical role in the recovery effort, working in close collaboration with our federal and state legislative leaders, non-profit and other philanthropic organizations, and countless other partners. We cannot and will not sit idly by. Our community colleges reach these students, industry partners, and communities where they are and help take them where they can be. They are counting on us to ensure they have the resources to grow those operations.

We are working with our partners to continue to drive support and secure funding to begin successfully implementing our new workforce-aligned approach through Propel NC to ensure western North Carolina can rebuild successfully and sustain long-term recovery.

This week, we announced a joint venture with the John M. Belk Endowment to provide direct and immediate relief funding to colleges. Public-private partnerships like this are key to supporting our western North Carolina communities.

As we emerge from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, I urge every North Carolinian to recognize the indispensable role community colleges play—not just during times of crisis, but every single day. We are more than educational institutions; we are pillars of opportunity, education, and hope in communities across the state. When challenges arise, we don't hesitate—we act with purpose and determination.

Together, we can not only recover but thrive. With the strength and support of our community colleges, North Carolinians will rebuild their lives, their businesses, and their communities. And when the next challenge comes, our colleges will be ready to respond—because that's what we do.

We educate, we lead, and, most importantly, we serve.

Jeff Cox

President

North Carolina Community College System

