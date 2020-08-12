Cox Donates Computers to Students Nationwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The James M. Cox Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to PCs for People, a nonprofit that will provide discounted computers to low-income families across Cox's footprint nationwide. The funds will be used to provide students with computer equipment to help them learn from home during the pandemic.

PCs for People is dedicated to providing high-quality, refurbished computers for low-income families. Cox has partnered with the organization to expand access to affordable computers for families enrolled in its Connect2Compete program, which provides low-cost home internet service. Through Connect2Compete, families also benefit from the Cox Digital Academy – an online learning platform with a library of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.

As a result of this grant, 1,000 qualifying households participating in Cox's Connect2Compete program will receive a premium, all-in-one Dell OptiPlex desktop or similar-brand computer equipped with Windows 10 Pro software, a webcam and microphone. The Wi-Fi-ready computers will be shipped to recipients for free and will come with a 19-inch screen and accompanying accessories that include a keyboard, mouse and power cords.

"Cox is committed to supporting K-12 students in our Connect2Compete program, whether they are learning inside the classroom or in their homes during this pandemic," said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. "We're proud to provide these computers to 1,000 kids and look forward to partnering with our communities to ensure more kids have access to their digital schoolwork."

Throughout the pandemic, Cox has implemented several programs to help families connect from home during the pandemic. Recently, the company announced a new offer for qualifying families to receive Connect2Compete free for 2 months including free remote technical support just in time for back-to-school. For more information on Cox's Connect2Compete or PCs for People, visit www.cox.com/connect2compete.

