COX CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO DIGITAL EQUITY WITH LOW-COST INTERNET AS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ACP PROGRAM CLOSES
Apr 24, 2024, 09:00 ET
Apr 24, 2024, 09:00 ET
Key Takeaways:
ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected end of the federal government's ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program) will leave many low–income households looking for affordable internet options. Nearly 23 million people nationwide rely on the $30 subsidy ($75 for tribal land) to defray the cost of internet service or secure internet service for free. Unfortunately, the federal government has only funded ACP through April and is expected to lapse in May.
Since the beginning of the year, Cox has been reaching out to customers impacted by the loss of ACP to ensure they are aware of available affordable internet plans and customizable offers.
"Research shows a reliable broadband connection has significant positive impact on people's lives," said Mark Greatrex, President of Cox Communications. "Our work does not start or stop with the Affordable Connectivity Program, and we will continue providing access and affordable internet in the communities we serve."
Cox's Affordable Internet Options
For more than a decade, Cox has championed digital equity for qualifying low-income households through the following programs and initiatives:
Cox's Affordable Mobile Plans
For Cox customers, Cox Mobile offers plans starting at $15 per gigabit per line to all budget-conscious consumers, as well as the option to unlock extra savings when combining mobile and internet services.
Cox's Unwavering Dedication to Digital Equity and Internet Access
Cox has connected more than 5 million people to the internet through its digital equity programs and has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to extend its reach to underserved and rural communities. This expansion has already made an impact with thousands of homes and businesses having access to fast and reliable internet service for the first time.
In the last decade, Cox has invested more than $11 billion in its fiber-powered network, bringing access and choice to communities across all its markets.
Partnerships Drive Connected Communities and Enriched Lives
Cox's 20-year-long partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) highlights its commitment to preparing the next generation for a digital future by providing more than 100 Innovation Labs packed with tools, technology, and high-speed internet.
Cox has partnered with many more organizations – public, private and non-profit – throughout the communities it serves to reach individuals in need of affordable internet and will continue to ensure these organizations have the tools and resources to help their members through the close of ACP.
What Can Cox ACP Customers Expect Next
Cox will continue to proactively communicate with customers to ensure they know how to activate their customizable internet plan. To help ease challenges customers may face, Cox will pass along a federally funded partial ACP subsidy of $14 to consumers ($35 for households on tribal lands) in May.
How Customers Can Learn More
To explore Cox's internet options, current customers receiving the ACP subsidy or customers who wish to learn more about Cox's digital equity programs should visit cox.com/digitalequity.
SOURCE Cox Communications
Share this article