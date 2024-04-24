COX CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO DIGITAL EQUITY WITH LOW-COST INTERNET AS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ACP PROGRAM CLOSES

Key Takeaways:

Cox has multiple low-cost offers to ensure people stay connected to high-speed internet, including $9.95 /month for qualifying households

Consumers are urged to reach out to Cox to find solutions to fit their needs

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected end of the federal government's ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program) will leave many low–income households looking for affordable internet options. Nearly 23 million people nationwide rely on the $30 subsidy ($75 for tribal land) to defray the cost of internet service or secure internet service for free. Unfortunately, the federal government has only funded ACP through April and is expected to lapse in May.

Since the beginning of the year, Cox has been reaching out to customers impacted by the loss of ACP to ensure they are aware of available affordable internet plans and customizable offers.

"Research shows a reliable broadband connection has significant positive impact on people's lives," said Mark Greatrex, President of Cox Communications. "Our work does not start or stop with the Affordable Connectivity Program, and we will continue providing access and affordable internet in the communities we serve."

Cox's Affordable Internet Options

For more than a decade, Cox has championed digital equity for qualifying low-income households through the following programs and initiatives:

Connect2Compete Internet Plan - a $9.95 per month service for families with a child in grades K-12 in the home, who participate in the National School Lunch Program or other select federal programs such as SNAP.

per month service for families with a child in grades K-12 in the home, who participate in the National School Lunch Program or other select federal programs such as SNAP. ConnectAssist Internet Plan – a $30 per month service for low-income households that participate in select government programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Public Housing, Pell Grant and others. This program is available to all Cox customers currently receiving the ACP benefit as well as those who meet the eligibility criteria for ACP.

per month service for low-income households that participate in select government programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Public Housing, Pell Grant and others. This program is available to all Cox customers currently receiving the ACP benefit as well as those who meet the eligibility criteria for ACP. All Cox-sponsored internet programs feature no credit checks, no deposit and no Wi-Fi modem rental fees. Further, customers will enjoy unlimited data and access to 4 million Wi-Fi hotspots.

Customers can choose to enhance their digital proficiency through the Cox Digital Academy, as well as access discounted personal computers.

Cox's Affordable Mobile Plans

For Cox customers, Cox Mobile offers plans starting at $15 per gigabit per line to all budget-conscious consumers, as well as the option to unlock extra savings when combining mobile and internet services.

Cox's Unwavering Dedication to Digital Equity and Internet Access

Cox has connected more than 5 million people to the internet through its digital equity programs and has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to extend its reach to underserved and rural communities. This expansion has already made an impact with thousands of homes and businesses having access to fast and reliable internet service for the first time.

In the last decade, Cox has invested more than $11 billion in its fiber-powered network, bringing access and choice to communities across all its markets.

Partnerships Drive Connected Communities and Enriched Lives

Cox's 20-year-long partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) highlights its commitment to preparing the next generation for a digital future by providing more than 100 Innovation Labs packed with tools, technology, and high-speed internet.

Cox has partnered with many more organizations – public, private and non-profit – throughout the communities it serves to reach individuals in need of affordable internet and will continue to ensure these organizations have the tools and resources to help their members through the close of ACP.

What Can Cox ACP Customers Expect Next

Cox will continue to proactively communicate with customers to ensure they know how to activate their customizable internet plan. To help ease challenges customers may face, Cox will pass along a federally funded partial ACP subsidy of $14 to consumers ($35 for households on tribal lands) in May.

How Customers Can Learn More

To explore Cox's internet options, current customers receiving the ACP subsidy or customers who wish to learn more about Cox's digital equity programs should visit cox.com/digitalequity.

