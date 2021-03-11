Cox Enables Customers with Physical Disabilities to Control Contour Video Guide with Eyes

"Innovative technology like this gives people with disabilities an added level of independence," said Steve Gleason, founder of Team Gleason.

Eye-tracking technology gives people living with conditions like paraplegia, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the same access to their TVs as customers with the latest edition of Contour.

"Innovative technology like this gives people with disabilities an added level of independence," said Steve Gleason, founder of Team Gleason and former New Orleans Saints football player who has been living with ALS since 2011. "We appreciate that companies like Cox continue to empower their users by adopting products like the Accessible Web Remote, which allows every customer to do something most people take for granted, like controlling their TV."

According to the Bureau of Internet Accessibility, approximately 16% of people in the United States have difficulties with their physical functioning, making things like using a traditional TV remote either a challenge or impossible, depending on the condition. Throughout the last three years, Cox has partnered with organizations like Team Gleason to ensure accessible design and development of its products, increase awareness and education, and improve processes and procedures focusing on disability inclusion.

"Cox is grateful to partner with Team Gleason because we believe in its mission to improve life for people living with conditions such as ALS," said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. "We are committed to improving our products to ensure all Cox customers can use our products, and will continue to create solutions with accessibility built in."

Customers can now visit https://webremote.cox.com to sync their device and begin changing channels, set a recording, search for programming within the Contour guide, and access integrated streaming apps all with a glance of their eyes.

To learn more about accessibility, please visit cox.com/accessibility.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve six and a half million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Team Gleason

Team Gleason Foundation was founded by former New Orleans Saints player, Steve Gleason, after his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. Team Gleason's mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience. For more information on how to help people living with ALS have the resources and the opportunities to not only continue living, but continue living productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit www.TeamGleason.org.

