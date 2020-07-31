Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land Launch National Cox Conserves Heroes Awards

"Each year, it's amazing to see how people across the U.S. are making a positive impact on the planet," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility and public affairs for Cox Enterprises. "From coordinating cleanups to reduce our impact on the environment to restoring seal life and regional fisheries, each volunteer's contribution is vitally important to our ecosystem."

A panel of local and environmental leaders will select the winner in each region. The winners will then become candidates for the national title. Twelve nominees will be recognized: four finalists will be awarded $10,000 each to donate to their environmental nonprofit of choice; four regional runners-up will be awarded $7,500 each; and four regional second runners-up will be awarded $5,000 each.

The top four finalists will enter the National Cox Conserves Hero contest that's voted on Oct. 1–15 by the public. The sole contest winner will be announced Oct. 22 and will receive an additional $50,000 to donate to their local environmental nonprofit of choice. All award donations are courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation.

Nominees must meet the following eligibility criteria:

creates, protects and/or beautifies an outdoor community space;

their activity is done on a volunteer basis and is not part of paid employment; and

their work inspires others to engage in community conservation.

Since 2008, Cox has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation who made a significant impact on conservation and environmental protection in our communities. In partnership with The Trust for Public Land and through the Cox Conserves Heroes Program, the James M. Cox Foundation has contributed over $1.1 million to environmental nonprofits.

To submit a nomination and to view past winners, visit coxconservesheroes.com.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.coxenterprises.com

