Cox Enterprises and gener8tor Launch Cleantech Accelerator in Atlanta

New Program Offers $100,000 Investment and Mentorship to Climate-Focused Startups

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises and gener8tor, a global venture firm and startup accelerator, today announced the launch of the Cox Cleantech Accelerator. Cox Enterprises is a global company with a rich history of building industry-leading businesses that leave the world a better place for the next generation. The Cox Cleantech Accelerator initiative will support early-stage startups developing innovative climate change solutions, providing resources to drive environmental and economic impact in Georgia and the Southeast.

The Cox Cleantech Accelerator is a 12-week program offering a $100,000 investment to five startups per cohort twice yearly. Participating startups will receive tailored coaching, mentorship from Cox business leaders, and support in product development, customer acquisition, and fundraising.

"Cox Enterprises is committed to fostering sustainable solutions that address the pressing challenges of climate change," said Morgan Phillips Cox Enterprises Atlanta Ventures lead. "By partnering with gener8tor, we're investing in the next generation of cleantech innovators who will shape a more resilient future."

Ryan Jeffery, senior managing director of sustainability at gener8tor, said, "Our newest flagship sustainability program aims to cultivate a platform that supports diverse founders working on our most pressing climate challenges across energy, food and land use, transportation, industry, and the built environment."

The program will be led by Miguel Granier, who joins as the new managing director. Granier brings extensive experience in venture investing and ecosystem building, having founded Invested Development and led investments in dozens of startups across nine countries. His background includes helping catalyze the global impact accelerator Village Capital, supporting the launch of Greentown Labs, and working with the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech. Granier's expertise in cleantech and sustainable investments aligns perfectly with the accelerator's mission.

The accelerator will collaborate with the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub to establish Atlanta as a premier destination for cleantech innovation. "The Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub is thrilled to partner with Cox and gener8tor to establish the first cleantech-focused startup accelerator in Georgia," said Andy Marshall, executive director of the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub. "This initiative aligns with our mission to grow a community of startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs at the forefront of the growth industries that will shape an inclusive cleantech economy for decades to come."

Since 2007, Cox Enterprises and Cox Cleantech have invested over $2B in sustainable technologies and initiatives reducing waste, creating lasting environmental progress, and producing renewable resources for the low-carbon and circular economy. As part of the Cox family of businesses, Cox Cleantech leverages a more than 125-year history of innovation and enterprise expertise to help build high-value companies with scalable infrastructure. Through this accelerator, Cox is committed to providing cleantech innovation with the capital, expertise, and curiosity to help them grow into successful enterprises that positively impact the world while driving significant economic impact in the Greater Atlanta region.

Applications for the Cox Cleantech Accelerator are open until November 17th, 2024, with the program set to commence in February 2025. Founders developing solutions in renewable energy, food and land use, sustainable transportation, waste reduction, the built environment and other cleantech areas are encouraged to apply. For more information or to submit an application, visit gener8tor.com/cox.

About gener8tor

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate accelerator programs and conferences in more than 45 communities across 25 states and three countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, healthtech, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub

Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub is a 501c3 public-private-academic partnership that aims to make innovation a driver of a robust, inclusive cleantech economy that creates jobs in growth industries, commercializes technology that combats climate change and elevates people and communities throughout Georgia and the Southeast. By making it easier for innovators to access the talent, capital, and resources necessary to create organizations built to last, the Hub aims to make Georgia a leader in cleantech innovation and tomorrow's growth industries. For more information on how to get involved, visit https://gacth.org/.

