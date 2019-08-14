Cox Enterprises Announces New Vice President and General Manager at Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sundaramoorthy is a veteran strategy, technology and operations executive with over 25 years of industry experience in financial services, media and insurance industries. In his new role, he will further distinguish the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the nation's top newspapers amid an ever-evolving digital and print landscape.

"The news business – with all its challenges, opportunities, demands and rewards – represents a thrilling endeavor for me," said Sundaramoorthy. "I can't think of a better backdrop to continue my professional journey than at an institution as prestigious and essential as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution."

Sundaramoorthy joined Cox in 2014 where he has held several leadership positions and been instrumental in transforming the digital landscape of all consumer-facing products and technology across newspapers, television and radio for Cox Media Group. Starting in 2015, he fueled innovation through hackathon events across the enterprise, developed ground breaking solutions in the over-the-top (OTT) and mobile space and optimized technology operations.

Prior to Cox, Sundaramoorthy was senior vice president at SunTrust Banks in charge of product and technology operations for Retail Banking and Private Wealth Management divisions. He also served as the chief architect for the bank during his tenure. Sundaramoorthy's career spans several operational leadership positions in the global technology industry for over 15 years, and he has broad experience in digital transformation, enterprise strategy, call center operations and mergers and acquisitions.

"Bala has a deep well of experience transforming consumer-facing products and technologies across various mediums," said Donna Hall, Publisher, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He brings a heightened level of innovation and operational experience to his work, which inspires his teams and elevates his results."

Sundaramoorthy has a passion for education and technology, and he routinely volunteers in local community organizations lending his expertise in these areas. He is a member of Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and is an avid advocate of Women in Technology (WiT). He also serves as a tournament coach and judge with the Atlanta Urban Debate league.

Sundaramoorthy earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from Goizueta Business School, Emory University.

