Cox Enterprises Announces New Vice President of Cleantech

Bradley joined Cox in 2001 as an engineer and has spent most of his career exploring new ways for Cox to reach its aggressive conservation goals for waste, water and energy. He helped launch Cox Conserves in 2007 with a clear vision to drive positive environmental change inside the company, among its stakeholders and in the community. Part of that vision includes making its operations zero waste to landfill by 2024 and carbon and water neutral by 2044.

In his new role, Bradley will lead the Cox Cleantech team as it acquires and scales solutions and invests in cutting-edge technologies that will transform agriculture, energy and waste to sustainably meet the needs of the changing planet and growing population.

"Cox Enterprises is standing up an entirely new business to address some of the world's toughest sustainability challenges in a profitable way," said Bradley. "We are building a growth platform that delivers resource efficiency, resilient systems and adaptive business models that will create a better future for our planet."

Already Bradley has overseen more than $400 million of investments in sustainable businesses and technology since 2007. This includes Cox's recent investment in Sierra Energy, a company that is developing and commercializing FastOx® technology, which converts virtually any waste into energy and clean fuels, as well as its investment in Carbon Lighthouse, an innovative company that helps commercial building owners significantly reduce their energy costs and environmental footprint with no upfront cost.

"Steve is an environmental warrior and visionary," said J. Lacey Lewis, senior vice president of finance at Cox Enterprises. "He is as passionate as he is proficient about the challenges and potential solutions that lie before us. Under his leadership, the Cox Cleantech team will pioneer a bright path forward for profitable, sustainable solutions that will positively impact generations to come."

Bradley is a 2012 graduate of the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership Program (IGEL) and holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University. He regularly speaks on environmental panels and serves on the board of Nexus Fuels, a circular plastics company and Anuvia Plant Nutrients, a specialty fertilizer company. In addition, Bradley was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Who's Who in Sustainability list. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University.

