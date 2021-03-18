Cox Enterprises Names Deborah Lucy as Vice President of Corporate Law

The Center of Excellence partners with division leaders and company functions to further enable business growth through mergers and acquisitions, as well strategically sourced capital.

Most recently, Deborah was AVP, associate general counsel, corporate and strategic transactions, and focused on creating legal infrastructure for acquisition and expansion initiatives. During her time at Cox, she has supported key transaction including the Dealertrack Technologies acquisition, which was one of our largest acquisitions to date, and the sale of Cox Media Group.

Before joining Cox, Deborah worked at News Distribution Network, Inc, Burr & Forman LLP and Jones Day. She earned her MBA and doctorate in law from The University of Texas at Austin.

Deborah lives in Atlanta with her husband and two dogs. An avid reader, backpacker and conservation advocate, she solo thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail through 14 states in five months.

About Cox Enterprises

