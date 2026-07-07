Cox Enterprises Hires Henry Jiang to Lead its Next Phase of Cleantech Growth

Jiang brings deep experience scaling sustainable businesses and strategic investments

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced that Henry Jiang has joined the company as vice president of Cleantech. In this role, Jiang will lead Cox's cleantech investment strategy and portfolio operations, which includes identifying high-growth cleantech and climate technology opportunities, scaling portfolio companies and partnering with founders to accelerate the circular economy and decarbonize critical industries.

Henry Jiang, VP of Cleantech, Cox Enterprises

"Henry brings a rare combination of private equity discipline and operating rigor to this role," said Shereta Williams, executive vice president of Growth Operations at Cox Enterprises. "He has spent his career building new platforms from the ground up and governing complex, high-value portfolios, and that track record is exactly what will accelerate Cox Cleantech's next chapter of growth."

Cox Cleantech is central to Cox Enterprises' commitment to sustainable innovation. Since 2007, Cox has invested more than $3 billion in cleantech companies and solutions spanning advanced recycling, indoor agriculture, renewable resources and sustainable infrastructure.

Today, the company's cleantech portfolio of businesses includes Nexus Circular, an advanced recycling company that has diverted more than 30 million pounds of plastic from landfills and waterways. Cox has also helped launch and grow category-leading businesses including Cox Farms, the largest greenhouse operator in North America, and the Cox Cleantech Accelerator, which supports early-stage climate technology startups.

Jiang joins Cox from Republic Services, where he most recently served as vice president of business transformation, leading enterprise strategy, capital allocation and a strategic investment portfolio exceeding $200 million. In that role, he helped launch the company's Polymer Center plastics circularity platform and grow its Environmental Solutions business into a $1.8 billion segment.

"I'm excited to join Cox Enterprises at such a pivotal moment for Cleantech," said Jiang. "Cox has built something rare: a portfolio that pairs disciplined, returns-driven investing with the patience and long-term commitment of a family-owned company. I look forward to partnering with our portfolio companies and the broader team to scale solutions that deliver real impact for the planet."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global, privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries, including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises