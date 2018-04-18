Cox Enterprises Names Maury Z. Wolfe Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Affairs

"Maury's role with Cox Enterprises is key to helping us honor our commitments as we work to help build a better future for the next generation," said Bob Jimenez, senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Administrative Services. "Her extensive experience in corporate responsibility will build upon Cox's strong track record of giving back to our communities."

Previously, Wolfe worked for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) where she served as director, global corporate responsibility and drove sustainability across IHG's 5,000+ hotels. Prior to joining IHG, Maury served as director, policy and sustainability for Coca-Cola Refreshments and as manager, corporate responsibility and sustainability for Coca-Cola Enterprises. She began her career with the U.S. Green Building Council in Washington, DC as manager, LEED for retail national accounts.

Maury earned a bachelor's degree in Human and Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University and a masters of business administration degree from Georgetown University.

About Cox Enterprises:

Cox Enterprises is a leading communications, media and automotive services company. With revenues exceeding $21 billion and approximately 60,000 employees, the company's major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications (cable television distribution, high-speed internet access, telephone, home security and automation, commercial telecommunications and advertising solutions); Cox Automotive (automotive-related auctions, financial services, media and software solutions); and Cox Media Group (television and radio stations, digital media, newspapers and advertising sales rep firms).

The company's major national brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim. Through Cox Automotive, the company's international operations stretch across Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Cox's commitment to people, sustainability and our communities, please visit www.CoxCSRReport.com.

