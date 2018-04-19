Cox Enterprises Names Sharon Zealey Vice President, Compliance

"Her work on the Compliance team will help Cox employees continue to conduct their work with the highest level of integrity, in compliance with law, regulatory requirements and the Cox Code of Conduct," said Juliette Pryor, senior vice president general counsel and corporate secretary. "We're excited to have Sharon join Cox Enterprises and we know we're a better team with her aboard."

In addition to being a former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, a commercial litigation partner at an international law firm, and Deputy Ohio Attorney General, Zealey has served as lead counsel for Carestream Dental. She also founded NextGen Compliance in Atlanta and was a business consultant on compliance issues and risk management. Zealey also served as the chief ethics and compliance officer for The Coca-Cola Company for seven years and was responsible for leading global compliance across 200 countries. During her tenure, the company was recognized nationally for its user-friendly hotline, effective global compliance network and corporate integrity.

Zealey earned a Bachelor of Science in business from Xavier University of Louisiana and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

