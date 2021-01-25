Cox Enterprises Social Impact Accelerator Powered by Techstars Announces 2021 Class

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has announced the 2021 class of the Cox Enterprises Social Impact Accelerator powered by Techstars. Now in its second year, the program has shifted focus to support companies addressing social justice and systemic racism issues. The three-month program will provide virtual mentoring, funding and global connections to 10 for-profit, mission-driven companies.

Strategic mentorships with Cox business leaders and experts will help bring the entrepreneurs' ideas to market, boost their early-stage businesses, grow their networks and prepare them to pitch their company's ideas to potential investors at a Demo Day presentation on April 29, 2021.

"This class gives me confidence that we can and will make this country a more equitable and inclusive place to live," said Barry Givens, managing director of Techstars Social Impact. "We hope this class will be a shining example of the opportunities that exist to impact social justice and will highlight the importance of supporting diverse founders who are tackling these issues."

The 2021 Social Impact Accelerator class includes:

Acclinate: Educates and engages diverse individuals to make informed decisions about genomic research and clinical trial participation.

Co:census: Enhances equity in social surveys intended to assess community needs for people of color and/or with limited English proficiency.

COMMUNITYx: Enables users to create and scale cause-driven communities that are ready to mobilize, from anywhere in the world.

Empowrd: Personalizes and guides civic engagement experiences that inspire, inform and enable civic participation.

Govrn: Makes politics simple, transparent and effective for people who want democracy to be more trustworthy.

JusticeText: Strengthens the ability of public defenders to analyze critical video and audio data by enabling users to upload body camera footage, interrogation videos, courtroom proceedings and jail calls.

Legal Equalizer: Connects people with five eyewitnesses, shares legal information and alerts loved ones in real-time during law enforcement encounters.

Minwo: Connects venture capital firms and incubators with minority and women-owned businesses to accelerate their growth and close the wealth gap.

STRE.ME: Creates unique educational experiences for individuals to learn how to manage their biases in a safe, convenient and confidential manner.

Unpacking: Builds culturally competent teams through an online learning platform that navigates historical context, real world scenarios and interactive gaming.

"We believe this is the right time for Cox to be a force for good and further our commitment to equity," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility and public affairs at Cox Enterprises. "Finding new, innovative solutions to solve one of this country's biggest issues is at the forefront for this class. At Cox, we are passionate about creating lasting change for generations to come, and we hope these ideas will help get us there."

The Social Impact Accelerator is the second accelerator in partnership between Techstars and Cox Enterprises. Cox also funds and supports startups and entrepreneurs through other Atlanta-based partnerships, including Techstars Atlanta, Engage, Endeavor and Startup Runway.

For more information about Cox Enterprises' involvement in the venture ecosystem, visit www.coxenterprises.com/innovation.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than $25 billion.

