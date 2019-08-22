Cox Enterprises Social Impact Accelerator Powered by Techstars Announces Managing Director and Opens Applications for Inaugural 2020 Class

"The Social Impact Accelerator is designed to drive sustainable change," said Givens. "Today's social and environmental issues require passionate, creative problem-solvers from diverse backgrounds who bring new technologies and fresh perspectives to the table, and that's exactly what this program seeks to nurture. I'm proud to work with Cox Enterprises and Techstars to lift up entrepreneurs who are committed to making their communities and the world a better place."

Based in Atlanta, the Cox Enterprises Social Impact Accelerator powered by Techstars is set to kick off in January 2020. The three-month accelerator will provide hands-on mentoring, funding and global connections to 10 for-profit, mission-driven companies working to address social and environmental problems.

Entrepreneurs seeking to positively impact the community through their innovative ideas can apply now through Oct. 13, 2019.

Cox business leaders and experts will guide selected entrepreneurs to help them boost their early-stage businesses, grow their networks and prepare them to pitch their companies at a Demo Day presentation in April 2020. The accelerator will run each year for the next three years, creating opportunities for 30 different startups to participate in the program.

A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, Givens spent his early career with John Deere as a manufacturing and design engineer and Caterpillar as a product manager. He also created a custom shoe company, Slushie Kicks, and co-authored a book titled, "Plan "B" Sucks: Work on Your Dreams, not Your Boss's."

In 2012, Givens founded Monsieur, a cutting-edge hardware technology company that was launched at the prestigious Techcrunch Disrupt Battlefield in 2013. He won the Technology Association of Georgia Business Launch competition and ran a successful Kickstarter campaign. Givens and his team raised over $4 million in seed and Series A funding and grew the company to a successful exit in 2017. He also has been featured in notable publications such as CNN, CNN Money, Wired, TechCrunch, Entrepreneur Magazine, Huffington Post, Fast Company.

The Cox Enterprises Social Impact Accelerator powered by Techstars is the second accelerator in partnership between Techstars and Cox Enterprises. Cox also funds and supports startups and entrepreneurs through other Atlanta-based partnerships, including Engage, Endeavor and Startup Runway.

"Social responsibility is embedded in our business strategy, and the Social Impact Accelerator is a natural extension of who Cox Enterprises is as a company," said Maury Wolfe, senior director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Affairs at Cox Enterprises. "We've found a like-minded advocate in Barry Givens to lead this effort and further amplify our mission be a force of good in our communities."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or us follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises and @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of $23 billion.

www.techstars.com

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Related Links

www.coxenterprises.com

