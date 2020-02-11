Cox Enterprises Sponsors Free Week at the Atlanta Botanical Garden to honor Anne Cox Chambers

Mrs. Chambers was a passionate supporter of the Atlanta Botanical Garden and recognized as a lifetime trustee. The Anne Cox Chambers Southern Seasons Garden and the pale, yellow Anne Cox Chambers rose bear her name to honor her love for horticulture.

"My grandmother was known by most as an ambassador, philanthropist and political activist, but one of the titles most fitting was avid gardener," said Cox Enterprises President and CEO Alex Taylor. "In memory of the amazing woman she was, her love of flowers and her devotion to the community, we want all of Atlanta to experience the beauty of the Garden."

Mrs. Chambers played an active role in the Atlanta community throughout her life. She was a trustee of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and served on the board of the High Museum of Art, whose Renzo Piano-designed wing bears her name. The High Museum of Art exhibited several important works from the Musée du Louvre through a partnership made possible largely due to Mrs. Chambers support. Mrs. Chambers was also a founding member of the Forward Arts Foundation, which began in 1965 to support the Atlanta History Center and today supports emerging artists.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is open Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It will close early Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. for Valentine's in the Garden. The Gainesville Garden is open Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For additional details and current exhibit information, please visit www.atlantabg.org.

