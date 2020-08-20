Cox Expands Commitment to Bridging the Learning Divide, Provides Additional Support for Kids and Families Learning from Home

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox announced today an expanded commitment to bridging the learning divide as part of its ongoing effort to support kids and families learning and teaching from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Through June 30, 2021 Cox is suspending late fees and extending payment relief offerings for customers in the company's low-cost internet program Connect2Compete who express an inability to pay due to pandemic hardships.

"During this time of distance learning, our focus remains on connecting low-income families with a K-12 student at home to the internet and keeping them connected during this unprecedented time, said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. "We continue to look at ways to support kids that need the tools to succeed and know it starts with an internet connection, device and digital resources."

Through June 30, 2021 Cox commits to the following as part of its ongoing efforts to bridge the learning divide:

Actively promote Cox's low-cost Connect2Compete program to drive awareness and adoption among eligible customers, including toolkits for schools to help families connect.

Continue no requirement of deposits or application fees and proactively waive late fees for eligible Connect2Compete customers.

Extend our low-cost Connect2Compete plans to eligible customers as long as they qualify.

Offer consistent and transparent pricing to eligible customers during plan enrollment.

Provide flexible payment arrangements for eligible customers who contact us with an inability to pay due to pandemic hardships.

Partner with cities, school districts and community-based organizations to connect large numbers of low-income students to the internet.

Provide timely, exceptional service, including offering a fast-track qualification process for Connect2Compete plan enrollment and service activation with schools.

Promote existing partnerships with hardware providers who offer a low-cost device along with a connectivity plan for eligible customers.

Offer creative, interim solutions to provide connectivity before residential activation is possible, including immediate access to 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide.

Additional support offerings to improve the at-home learning experience

Throughout the pandemic, Cox has implemented several programs to help families connect from home during the pandemic. Recently, the company announced a new offer for new qualifying families who sign up before September 30 to receive Connect2Compete free for 2 months including free remote technical support just in time for back-to-school. Families can qualify for Connect2Compete easily from their mobile device or desktop by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

In addition to connectivity, many students need equipment to get their work done. Cox continues to partner with local, regional and national organizations to provide discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program. The James M. Cox Foundation recently awarded a $100,000 grant to PCs for People, a nonprofit that is dedicated to providing high-quality, discounted computers to low-income families across Cox's footprint nationwide.

Cox also recently announced a new digital learning platform available to Connect2Compete customers to keep kids engaged in academics. MyFuture is The Boys & Girls Club of America's digital platform that empowers children and teens to learn new skills, share accomplishments and earn recognition and rewards via gamification in a safe and fun online environment. Customers can easily access this tool in Cox's Digital Academy, an online learning platform full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing

To help parents help their children learn from home, Cox has provided several tips and resources available on the company's content hub Converge. Click here to learn more.

For more information on Cox's coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

SOURCE Cox Communications

Related Links

http://www.cox.com

