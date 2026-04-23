Cox Interior Appoints Former nobilia Head Mikael Åkerberg as CEO.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Interior today announces the appointment of Mikael Åkerberg as Chief Executive Officer.

Åkerberg will lead the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding market share, building strategic partnerships, and driving long-term business development across Cox Interior's national footprint.

New Cox Interior CEO Mikael Akerberg

Åkerberg joins Cox Interior following 16 years with German cabinet manufacturer nobilia, where he most recently served as Chairman and CEO of nobilia North America. During his tenure, he was responsible for establishing and scaling the company's presence in the U.S., developing and executing a greenfield go-to-market strategy resulting in a substantial market share.

Prior to nobilia, Åkerberg held executive leadership roles with global building products companies, including Moelven, Saint-Gobain, and Jeld-Wen, where he gained extensive experience across manufacturing, distribution, and international market expansion.

"Mikael is exactly the kind of leader we need for this next chapter," said Martin Reiter, owner of Cox Interior. "He has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses in our industry, and we're confident in his ability to drive meaningful growth, form the right partnerships, and position Cox Interior for long-term success."

"This is the perfect move for Cox Interior. Mikael came to the U.S. with a mandate to build nobilia's business from nothing," said Mark Reiter, owner of Cox Interior. "We're looking forward to what's ahead."

"In the cabinet industry, I've learned the strongest advantage comes from being clear on where you play, how you win, and what capabilities you build to deliver—consistently," Åkerberg said. "That strategic lens translates directly into Cox Interior: selecting the right market segments, aligning estimating, design, and production around repeatable execution, and building a business that customers can rely on for complex work with tight timelines."

Mikael is excited to get back to his roots, bringing his Swedish manufacturing expertise to Campbellsville, KY. "Earlier in my career, I managed sawmill operations in Sweden—an experience that shaped how I think about value creation from the source forward. It taught me to respect the material, plan for variation, and build systems that turn complexity into repeatable quality. Coming to Kentucky feels like a meaningful full-circle moment: returning to those fundamentals with the broader perspective of scaling operations, building teams, and delivering performance over the long term."

Åkerberg is a native of Sweden and currently resides in Miami, Florida. He holds an MBA from IHM Business School in Sweden.

About Cox Interior

Since 1983, Cox Interior has been at the forefront of custom millwork and interior solutions, serving clients across residential, multifamily, and commercial markets across the United States. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality craftsmanship, strategic partnerships, and scalable solutions for builders across the regions we serve.

SOURCE Cox Interior