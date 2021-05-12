Cox Permanently Increases Speed for Low-Cost Internet and Offers Discount through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

"We didn't hesitate to raise our hand and participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program," said Pat Esser. Tweet this

Connect2Compete is Cox's low-cost internet solution for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in government financial assistance programs. Connect2Compete is designed to create digital equity for students and families that may have previously lacked internet access in their homes.

Discounts available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

In addition to permanently increasing internet speed for its Connect2Compete customers, Cox is working to ensure eligible households can receive discounted service through the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program.

The FCC program, which is open to eligible Americans for only a limited time, is available to provide temporary financial assistance for internet service. Eligible families may qualify to receive up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet service and equipment rental, or up to $75 if they live in a tribal area, for as long as government funds remain available.

"We didn't hesitate to raise our hand and participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program," said Pat Esser. "In fact, we have already reached out to thousands of customers that we believe qualify for this discount to bring awareness of the program so as many customers as possible can take advantage of the subsidy."

Through the EBB program and Cox's partnership with PCs for People, households are also eligible to receive a one-time discount of up to $100 towards a laptop or desktop computer.

Cox has a long-standing commitment to narrowing the digital divide. Last year, Cox announced at $60 million commitment to closing the digital learning gap and has continued to implement solutions to connect more families during the pandemic including suspending late fees and extending payment relief offerings for Connect2Compete customers who express an inability to pay due to pandemic hardships. Cox has also offered immediate access to 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide through June 30, 2021.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting cox.com/c2c .

For more information on the EBB program, visit cox.com/ebb.

About Cox Communications

Cox is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Receiving the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Discount through Cox

FCC EBB offers discounts to eligible households for a limited time from any participating provider; non-transferrable; one per household. Customers remain responsible for monthly payment to Cox and may transfer the benefit to another provider at any time. The discount ends when fund is expended or six months after Emergency Period as defined in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, whichever is sooner. After EBB, Cox's regular rates apply, which are subject to change (see cox.com for current regular rates). Cox Internet service is subject to the Cox Residential Customer Service Agreement (or Straight Up Internet Customer Agreement for SUI service), Acceptable Use Policy, and other policies. Application and eligibility decisions are made by the FCC. For more details and eligibility requirements, visit: fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

