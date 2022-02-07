COYUCHI PLEDGES NET ZERO EMISSIONS BY 2025, NET POSITIVE BY 2030

"I am confident this group of leaders will push Coyuchi to be innovative and aggressive with achieving our goals." Tweet this

These individuals were selected for their expertise in five key areas: Regenerative Agriculture, GHG's + Offsets, ESG Reporting, Textile Chemistry, and Circular Systems.

"Coyuchi's pursuit of sustainable innovation has never been achievable in a silo. The complexities of the textiles supply chain do not allow for us to work alone, and when we launched our first circular product in 2020, we recognized the true value of our network in the battle against climate change," said Eileen Mockus, CEO & President of Coyuchi. "This small but mighty group of leaders was carefully selected for their deep rooted expertise across industries and I am confident they will push Coyuchi to be innovative and aggressive with achieving our goals."

Coyuchi has also released its first annual Impact Report , which provides metrics around the company's sustainable accomplishments starting with 2020, and outlines the company's new climate goals, as well as a roadmap for how it plans to achieve them.

Key learnings from the Impact Report (Jan-Dec 2020):

100% of products were made from 100% natural fibers

99% of products were Global Organic Textile Standard Certified

Invested capital in carbon farming practices on over 6,000 acres in California

In addition to environmental metrics, Coyuchi's 2020 Impact Report also addresses the critical importance of diversity and charity initiatives that support a fair and equal society:

100% executive female leadership

90% female workforce

More than 2000 factory workers in India received COVID-19 Relief from Coyuchi's Fair Trade USA Premium, which was used to purchase groceries and sanitizing materials

received COVID-19 Relief from Coyuchi's Premium, which was used to purchase groceries and sanitizing materials More than 400 smallholder farms (a farm less than five acres in land) received Fair Trade Premiums from Coyuchi in India , where small and marginal farmers account for 86% of total farmers

, where small and marginal farmers account for 4 years of support for 1% for the Planet , in which 1% of sales of select products goes to a nonprofit supporting the fight against climate change

ABOUT COYUCHI

Celebrating 30 years in business, Coyuchi is the leader in coastal-inspired organic luxury for bed, bath, and apparel. Committed to transparency, product innovation, and practices that limit harm to the environment and the people who live in it, Coyuchi carries certifications from GOTS, GOLS, Fairtrade, and Made Safe, but its efforts to take responsibility for its outputs go far beyond these standards. In 2020, Coyuchi became the first home brand to create a fully circular product through its renewal program, 2nd Home Take Back, which was honored for its impact by Textile Exchange in the 2021 Ryan Young Climate+ Awards for Climate Leaders. The brand aims to continue to innovate its products and business model to advocate for the health of the planet and its people.

