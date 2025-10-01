Cozey expands into the dining room with the launch of Vela & Ushi Dining Collections

This launch marks a milestone in the brand's evolution, as it begins to extend its offering, entering new rooms

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Cozey, a North American leader in furniture solutions, announced the launch of its Vela & Ushi Dining Collections, marking the company's move into the dining room. The latest launch builds on Cozey's design ethos of adaptability, simplicity and modern living, bringing its signature modularity to the indoor dining experience.

"This is an exciting moment for us," says Frédéric Aubé, Founder & CEO of Cozey. "While earlier this year, we expanded our outdoor collection, Mistral, to include dining, this launch brings us into entirely new territory, inside the home. We've brought the same modular innovation and Cozey design principle to the dining space with collections that are stylish, flexible, and made to evolve with our customers' needs and lifestyles."

Rooted in refined Japandi (an interior design style that merges the principles of Japanese minimalism with the warmth and functionality of Scandinavian design) and mid-century modern style principles, the Vela and Ushi collections enhance everyday living in both style and function. While each collection is unique, they are intentionally designed to be interchangeable to allow for flexible styling options. In terms of modularity, both collections include expandable dining tables and removable, machine-washable, seating covers, enabling customers to curate an entirely personalized dining space, and change things up when they need to.

Vela Dining Collection

An extension of Cozey's popular Vela line, this set combines mid-century inspiration with practical versatility. It can be completed with the multi-functional Vela bench, crafted for dining and beyond as the bench can be adapted for any room in the home.

Ushi Dining Collection

While fully compatible with the Vela dining chairs and bench, the Ushi Collection features a brand new design with a slightly softer mid-century inspired look and rounded silhouette.

Both collections are available in walnut and oak finishes, and can comfortably seat four to six people, with an optional extension that can be added later as needed to accommodate more. Seating covers are available in seven hues – Sage, Lemon zest, Ash, Cerulean, Parchment, Snowdrift and Nightfall; including textures like Chenille, Cozey's patented Aquaforte™ (stain resistant and waterproof), and its newly developed durable bidirectional weave.

These collections start at $1,260 USD for standard seating of four. For more information please visit cozey.com.

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Driven by a mission to make innovative, adaptable, and timeless furniture accessible to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American furniture marketplace. At the heart of Cozey's mission is the well-being and satisfaction of their community—customers, employees, and partners alike. Giving back remains an integral part of their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to fostering a supportive and engaged community.

