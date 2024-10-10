Cozey opens pop-up shop in New York City, its first ever retail location in the US

The once e-commerce only brand is strategically expanding its physical retail presence across North America

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cozey, a North American leader in home living and furniture solutions, is excited to announce the arrival of its first ever retail space in the United States through its opening of a pop-up location in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. "While we've had an online presence in the US for over a year, we couldn't be more excited to say a real 'hello' to our American customers, and directly engage with our communities," says Frédéric Aubé, CEO and founder of Cozey.

Cozey showroom floor (CNW Group/Cozey Inc.) Cozey CEO and Founder, Frédéric Aubé (CNW Group/Cozey Inc.)

Located at 210 Lafayette Street, the 12,000 square-foot, two storey pop-up is designed to be fully accessible and pet-friendly. "We love the pop-up space and feel that it deeply reflects the Cozey brand and its commitment to accessibility, innovation, simplicity and adaptability," Frédéric continues. The showroom floor is furnished with Cozey's expanding line of beautiful and innovative furniture including its original and newest modular sofas (the Altus and Luna , respectively), accent chairs, smart shelving units, coffee tables, side tables, and more. Cozey is also thrilled to welcome Luminaire Authentik to the showroom, adding distinctive and innovative lighting products for customers to explore.

The NYC pop-up comes just months after the arrival of Cozey's inaugural brick-and-mortar location which opened in Toronto in March of this year, followed closely by pop-ups in two other major Canadian cities, Montreal and Vancouver. New York is the latest spot in a series of exciting milestone store openings for Cozey as it continues to strategically expand its physical presence across North America and blend the ease of online shopping with the benefits of in-store shopping, continuing its commitment to constantly improve customer experiences.

"At Cozey, we make furniture for real people, with their frustrations and needs in mind, but we know that New York City living comes with its unique challenges, and so we are very excited to be in New York to meet more of our customers, learn from them, and welcome them inside to see - or rather, sit down in -, the NYC space." encourages Frédéric.

Opening Details

Location: 210 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012, USA

10012, Opening Date: October 10, 2024

Store Hours: 10am to 8pm daily

Officially open today through to January 10, 2025, we look forward to welcoming a new set of customers to our newest store and continuing this exciting journey together.

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Driven by a mission to make innovative, adaptable, and timeless furniture accessible to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American furniture marketplace. At the heart of Cozey's mission is the well-being and satisfaction of their community—customers, employees, and partners alike. Giving back remains an integral part of their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to fostering a supportive and engaged community.

About Luminaire Authentik

Luminaire Authentik is a Canada-based custom lighting brand, blending contemporary design with local craftsmanship. Each fixture is handcrafted with attention to detail and sustainability, offering unique, high-quality lighting solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

