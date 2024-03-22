COZUMEL MARKS THE SPOT: ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES NEW ROYAL BEACH CLUB IN MEXICO

Royal Beach Club Cozumel is Next in the Cruise Line's Destinations Lineup, Opening in 2026

MIAMI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International is putting a new beach club experience on the map. The world's largest cruise line has announced the expansion of its destination lineup with Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico, opening in 2026. At the future location of the beach club along the western coast of the island, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley revealed plans for the next experience in the Royal Beach Club Collection while alongside the Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo in Mexico, Bernardo Cueto Riestra, and the mayor of Cozumel, Juanita Alonso.

Coming up in Royal Caribbean International's destination lineup is Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico, opening in 2026. The next ultimate beach day experience in the Royal Beach Club Collection will complement all that Cozumel has to offer with a combination of experiences for everyone, from striking beaches and pools to swim-up bars, a variety of dining spots like a restaurant, bar and lounge as well as a street market; and hands-on experiences such as tequila tastings and cooking classes.

"We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "The expansion of our destination offerings aligns with the growing global demand for the ultimate vacation experiences and enables our guests to connect with the beauty of local cultures and people in the places they visit."

"The anticipation for what's next when it comes to Royal Caribbean destinations has only continued to build since we revealed Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas that opens in 2025. Now is the perfect time to announce the next iteration of this collection with Royal Beach Club Cozumel," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer."

Featuring striking beaches, views and pools for every vibe, Royal Beach Club Cozumel will welcome vacationers to their ultimate beach day in Mexico, complete with Royal Caribbean's signature attention to detail across the experience, service and design. Everyone can make memories with a combination of experiences that span from kicking back to adventuring across swim-up bars, dedicated pools for relaxation enthusiasts and families, private cabanas, snorkeling, kayaking, and more. And for a taste of Mexico and quintessential beach day favorites, coming to the table will be a variety of dining spots like a restaurant, bar and lounge with views – and flavors – for days and a street market as well as hands-on experiences like tequila tastings and cooking classes.

"We are very proud that Royal Caribbean International has chosen Quintana Roo to build Royal Beach Club Cozumel as a new attraction for many of their guests visiting our magical island. My administration will always be committed to partnering and working very closely with the private sector to build modern and sustainable infrastructure and create local jobs for our people. These kinds of projects reaffirm our commitment to continue to be the top port of call in Latin America," said Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo.

The new beach club experience is the latest in the cruise line's growing lineup of destinations, which includes the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, that set the bar for private islands after a $250 million transformation in 2019. From ongoing expansions to the island – like the newly opened adults-only Hideaway Beach – to the Royal Beach Club Collection, Royal Caribbean has set the stage for vacationers to create their perfect vacation day in more ways than one in The Bahamas and the eastern and western Caribbean.

More details about Royal Beach Club Cozumel will be revealed in the coming months. The Royal Beach Club Collection also includes Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, a 17-acre Bahamian beach experience located on Nassau's Paradise Island, opening in 2025.

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

