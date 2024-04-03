ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND MAKE-A-WISH JOIN FORCES IN COMMITMENT TO KIDS AND FAMILIES WORLDWIDE

The Cruise Line's Wishes at Sea Program Will Support the Organization in a Multiyear Partnership

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life-changing memories are set to reach new heights for many kids around the world with critical illnesses. Royal Caribbean International and Make-A-Wish are coming together to support the nonprofit's mission of creating life-changing wishes for children that inspire hope and strength among wish kids and their families. To kick off the partnership, starting today, vacationers can donate online and discover the variety of ways they can join Royal Caribbean in this commitment at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/MakeAWish.

April 2024 – Royal Caribbean International and Make-A-Wish come together in a multiyear partnership to support the nonprofit's mission of granting life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses around the world. The cruise line's Wishes at Sea program involves fundraising efforts, Walk for Wishes 5Ks and walkathons, auctions for exclusive experiences and in-kind donations of Royal Caribbean's most impactful asset – memorable family vacations.

The world's largest cruise line, with its Wishes at Sea program, aims to contribute to the nonprofit's efforts with both fundraising and in-kind donations of Royal Caribbean's most impactful asset – memorable family experiences. In addition to making donations online, adventurers will soon be able to also raise awareness and funds while making memories on their vacations across the cruise line's ships and private destinations. The lineup of efforts will vary from Walk for Wishes 5Ks and walkathons to auctions for exclusive experiences and more.

"The memories we make with our families and friends on vacation are among the moments that are the most special and impactful, and for wish kids and their families, that very impact can change the course of their lives," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "We are thrilled and humbled to partner with Make-A-Wish for years to come. In this partnership, we are in a position to do what we love – delivering memorable vacations – while making a difference in the lives of those at the heart of Royal Caribbean, families, who need it most."

At the center of the life-changing memories to come are the wishes around the world that are granted by the cruise line. Every wish will come to life with a bigger, bolder Royal Caribbean getaway that is specially planned for wish kids and their families. The adventures in store will be packed with everything from the ultimate experience at the cruise line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, that includes access to the most thrilling waterpark in the Caribbean and The Bahamas, a private cabana and a high-flying experience on the Up, Up & Away helium balloon. Plus, VIP treatment from start to finish, with exclusive experiences, complimentary Wi-Fi, private FlowRider sessions, and more.

"As we celebrate World Wish Month, we are grateful to partner with Royal Caribbean International and open a sea of new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of granting life-changing wishes," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We know that a wish can chart a new course in these children's lives, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work together to deliver that life-changing impact."

More details about the partnership and updates will be revealed at a later date. To learn more about Wishes at Sea, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com/MakeAWish.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

