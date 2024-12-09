Cozy, Comforting Recipes to Take On the Cold

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If blustery conditions are giving you the blues, come inside from the cold for a winter warmup in the comfort of your own kitchen. Cold-weather favorites that are baked, roasted or slow cooked are usually equal parts easy, delicious and filling, making them perfect solutions for chilly, snowy days.

Loaded Chicken Bake Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Beets

Add a bit of comfort to your weeknight menu with this Loaded Chicken Bake that's ready in about half an hour. A short list of ingredients and allowing your oven to do most of the work for you mean it's ideal for saving time (and money at the grocery store) while still satisfying winter appetites.

Serving as the hearty base is READ German Potato Salad, made with thinly sliced potatoes and bacon in a traditional sweet-piquant dressing. While it's delicious when served chilled, heated or at room temperature on its own, it can also be the star of the show in family meals.

For another true cent saver, try Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Beets. This savory side dish highlights the flavors of the season in a recipe that's as easy to assemble as it is to enjoy with loved ones.

Picked and packed at peak ripeness, antioxidant-rich Aunt Nellie's beets are pickled with a delicate balance of sweetness and vinegar for a homemade flavor that's perfect in this roasted side that can accompany winter meals of all sorts. Versatile jarred whole pickled beets are always in season, meaning you can enjoy them chilled, warmed or worked into recipes.

Find more favorite wintertime recipes by visiting READSalads.com and AuntNellies.com.

Loaded Chicken Bake

Recipe courtesy of Hungry In LA

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cans (15 ounces each) READ German Potato Salad

4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken or other cooked chicken

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cups crumbled, cooked bacon

French fried onions (optional), plus additional for serving (optional), divided

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Lightly coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Spread German potato salad evenly in dish. Top evenly with chicken.

In small bowl, stir heavy cream, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over chicken.

Sprinkle with cheese, bacon and onions, if desired.

Bake 15 minutes, or until casserole is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with additional onions, if desired.

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Beets

Servings: 4

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Whole Pickled Beets

2 large sweet potatoes (about 1 pound) peeled and cubed (1/2-3/4-inch cubes)

2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 red onion, sliced about 1/4-inch thick

2 fresh rosemary sprigs, plus additional for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 F. Drain beets. Discard liquid or save for another use.

In large bowl, toss sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper and onion until coated.

Place silicone mat on baking sheet or line with aluminum foil.

Pour contents of bowl onto baking sheet in single layer. Remove rosemary from stems; sprinkle over vegetables. Bake 30 minutes until potatoes are almost tender.

Add beets to baking sheet. Return to oven 10-15 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender and beginning to brown. Garnish with additional rosemary, if desired.

