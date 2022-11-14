Cozy Up to Yogurtland's Seasonal Line-up for a Taste of the Holidays

The Leading Froyo Chain is Introducing Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Peppermint Cookie and the Online Exclusive, Sugar and Spice Cup

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to cozy up to holiday-inspired flavors! Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by introducing two new seasonal flavors, Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie, along with the online-exclusive Sugar and Spice cup. Each flavor is now available while supplies last at participating locations.

Snickerdoodle Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Spiced perfectly with real cinnamon, Yogurtland's new classic Snickerdoodle flavor is the ideal way to spread holiday cheer this season. Yogurtland also launched Chocolate Peppermint Cookie, a festive holiday flavor made with real peppermint and cocoa.

In addition to the Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors, Yogurtland is offering the online exclusive Sugar and Spice cup, which includes the Snickerdoodle frozen yogurt topped with limited-time toppings: Holiday Gummies, and Daelmans® Stroopwafels*! The winter wonderland inspired cup is sold online at yogurt-land.com, the Yogurtland app, and is available exclusively to DashPass members when ordering on DoorDash.

"We're excited for our guests to enjoy a taste of the holidays with our classic Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors," said Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Head of Marketing. "Our seasonal line-up is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit and cozy up to a cup of froyo with friends and family."

The limited-time-only Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors, along with the Sugar and Spice cup are available while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. Keeping in the holiday spirit, Yogurtland is also offering a new Cyber Monday eGift card deal for guests looking to get a head start on holiday shopping. On November 28 only, guests will receive a $5 Bonus Card with any eGift purchase of $25 or more. For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

*Daelmans the authentic Dutch Stroopwafels® is a registered trademark of Hermanus & Co B.V., Nieuwkuijk, Netherlands.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

Media Contact:

Alissa Bremner

[email protected]

213.225.4420

SOURCE Yogurtland