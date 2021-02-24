Cozy Up With Denny's All New Melts and Bowls, Plus New Slam It! Moons Over My Hammy

Nashville Hot Chicken Melt – Golden-fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce with Swiss cheese, tomato, pickles and mayo on grilled Texas toast, accompanied by wavy cut fries (or upgrade to seasoned fries, beer-battered onion rings or seasonal fruit)

– Golden-fried chicken breast tossed in hot sauce with Swiss cheese, tomato, pickles and mayo on grilled toast, accompanied by wavy cut fries (or upgrade to seasoned fries, beer-battered onion rings or seasonal fruit) The Big Dipper Melt – Tender pot roast with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on grilled Texas toast, served with French onion au jus for dipping and a side of wavy-cut fries

– Tender pot roast with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on grilled toast, served with French onion au jus for dipping and a side of wavy-cut fries Mama D's Pot Roast Bowl – Slow-cooked pot roast atop red-skinned mashed potatoes with roasted carrots, celery and onions, smothered in rich gravy, paired with dinner bread

– Slow-cooked pot roast atop red-skinned mashed potatoes with roasted carrots, celery and onions, smothered in rich gravy, paired with dinner bread Chicken Addiction Bowl – Seasoned grilled chicken breast over whole grain rice and broccoli with grilled mushrooms and creamy Alfredo sauce, paired with dinner bread

"At Denny's, our culinary innovation team is focused on crafting affordable, high-quality dishes that make comfort food available to everyone," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "Our team is constantly working to create new offerings that feed all the senses, fueling our customers bodies and souls by developing delicious and varied options that our guests have come to expect."

Guests looking to top off their meal with something sweet can enjoy the New Signature Skookie, a warm chocolate chip cookie filled with molten chocolate and topped with premium vanilla ice cream and salted caramel, all served in a personal skillet.

Denny's continues to offer the Super Slam starting at just $6.99* to deliver a mouthwatering meal that keeps stomachs and wallets full. The Super Slam includes two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two sausage links, two crispy bacon strips, two farm-fresh eggs and golden-brown hash browns.

For more information on local dining options or to order for delivery please visit www.dennys.com .

*Prices vary in some markets.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

SOURCE Denny's