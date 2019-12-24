CP Logistics LLC Files For Temporary Restraining Order Against Sunniva Production Campus, LLC In California Superior Court

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva" or the "Company") (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, CP Logistics LLC ("CPL"), has filed an application for a Temporary Restraining Order ("TRO") in California Superior Court for the County of Riverside (the "Court") and has submitted a Notice of Claims with JAMS, the world's largest private alternative dispute resolution provider, to initiate the arbitration process ("Arbitration") with respect to the previously disclosed Notice of Termination Letter issued by the Sunniva Production Campus, LLC ("SPCL") with respect the Lease related to the property located at 69375 Ramon Road, Cathedral City, California. Through the filing of the TRO, CPL will ask the Court to restrain SPCL from enforcing its alleged termination of the Lease until the Arbitration process is completed. The hearing for the application for a TRO will be held in Court on December 24, 2019.

CPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunniva, entered a build to suit lease agreement (the "Lease") on October 20, 2017, with SPCL for the construction of the Sunniva California Campus in Cathedral City, California. SPCL is an entity related to Barker Pacific Group, Inc.

