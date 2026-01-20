CPA Crossings Partners with IMA to Expand Continuing Education Opportunities for Accounting and Finance Professionals

New initiative will focus on sharing knowledge of the most pressing developments in the industry

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPA Crossings (CPAx), a trusted and leading provider of continuing education to accounting and finance professionals, is proud to announce the launch of a collaboration with the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) to provide courses and certifications to professionals worldwide.

IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations focused on advancing the management accounting profession, with a global network of about 120,000 members in 150 countries. CPAx's network of distribution partners, which includes a wide range of state CPA societies, will have access to learning opportunities from the comprehensive course catalog of both CPAx and IMA.

"We are excited to offer our partners a vast array of opportunities to grow and advance in their careers," said CPA Crossings CEO Rob Wilker. "The field of accounting and finance is broad, and each professional has unique educational needs. Collaborating with IMA allows us to offer a robust selection of courses and certifications, with niche specializations suited to a wide variety of careers and learning interests. We look forward to sharing knowledge as the landscape continues to evolve."

The courses and certifications cover such topics as AI, sustainability, data analytics and visualization, financial planning and analysis, cybersecurity, robotic process automation (RPA), and leadership. Discounted rates will be available through this collaboration, and the two organizations will share industry developments with each other to continually refine their educational offerings.

About CPA Crossings (CPAx)

CPA Crossings (CPAx) is a trusted partner in delivering virtual and in-person continuing education to accounting and finance professionals. CPAx provides cutting-edge e-learning using best-in-class technology. The organization partners with over 65 nationally recognized subject matter experts in their respective fields to identify, produce, and deliver some of the highest-quality learning and knowledge materials available in the industry. CPAx's service offerings include a growing portfolio of over 3,500 scheduled webinars and on-demand courses. CPAx has a longstanding relationship with CPA societies across North America and is NASBA certified. For more information, visit www.cpacrossings.com .

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 120,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

