CPC centenary: Drawing strength from a glorious history

Over the past century, the CPC has grown from just a few dozen members to the largest political party in the world, profoundly transforming China and influencing the world.

Back in 1916, Li Dazhao, who had just returned from Waseda University in Japan, felt lost at a crossroads.

At that time, the Chinese people had suffered for more than half a century due to the decadence of Qing Dynasty's imperial rule and foreign aggression. From the Hundred Days of Reform in 1898 to the 1911 Revolution, countless experiments failed to bring China the national independence and modernization it desired. In 1917, the October Revolution was launched in Russia, offering hope to Li Dazhao and other revolutionaries.

With preparations in place, the CPC was founded in July 1921. The new proletarian party then led the Chinese people to establish the People's Republic of China 28 years later, completely ending the Chinese nation's "century of humiliation."

Fast forward to the summer of 1977.

Hu Fuming, a teacher at Nanjing University, brought some classic works of Marxism and Leninism with him when he accompanied his sick wife in the hospital. There, he finished writing the outline of an article titled "Practice is the Sole Criterion for Testing Truth," which was published in May 1978. With the support of Chinese Communist leader Deng Xiaoping, the editorial gave rise to heated discussions on the standards for judging truth.

After then, the CPC re-established the guiding principles of "emancipating the mind and seeking truth from facts," and made the decision to pursue reform and opening up, thus helping China embark on a journey of rapid development and deep integration with the world.

By the end of 2020, China, home to one-fifth of the world's population, completely eliminated extreme poverty thanks to targeted poverty alleviation strategies, making a significant contribution to global poverty reduction. The dedication of countless Party members and officials in the fight against poverty has shown that the CPC has always been committed to its original aspiration of serving the people over the past century.

Under the CPC's leadership, China has created one miracle after another, from being bullied to becoming the world's second largest economy, growing from scratch to become a smart manufacturing powerhouse, from having little say on the international stage to being an important promoter of world peace and development. Going forward, it is believed that the CPC will continue to remain true to its original aspiration, keep the mission well in mind, and lead the people of all ethnic groups across the country on a new journey to achieve the dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

