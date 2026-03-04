Hillphoenix Expands CO2 Portfolio with Next Generation Flex Mini for Food Retail and Industrial Markets

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, today announced the launch of the Next Generation Flex Mini. This high-performance CO₂ transcritical system provides a versatile, future-proof refrigeration solution designed for food retail and industrial applications.

The Flex Mini platform is engineered to maximize operational uptime while minimizing total cost of ownership. By offering multiple compressor brand options and a maintenance-centric design, the system delivers unprecedented flexibility in a compact footprint.

Key benefits include:

Streamlined Serviceability: Features a maintenance-free, filter-less oil separator and integrated bypass valves to ensure rapid service and maximum system uptime.

Features a maintenance-free, filter-less oil separator and integrated bypass valves to ensure rapid service and maximum system uptime. Dual-Brand Compatibility: Supports two compressor brand configurations to meet specific technical and brand preferences.

Supports two compressor brand configurations to meet specific technical and brand preferences. Reduced Operational Costs: Utilizes advanced low-pressure ejector technology to significantly lower energy consumption.

Utilizes advanced low-pressure ejector technology to significantly lower energy consumption. Adaptable Design: Offers multiple voltage options with optional weatherproof and soundproof cabinetry and a cold weather kit for diverse environments.

"The Next Generation Flex Mini represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, high-efficiency natural refrigerant solutions," said Senthilkumar K Shanmugam, Hillphoenix Senior Product Manager. "It combines high-performance cooling with a design that is easier to service and more efficient to operate."

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning Center and The AMS Group. For more information, visit hillphoenix.com, or call 770-285-3264.

About Dover Food Retail

Dover Food Retail is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Operating through our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, and headquartered in Conyers, Georgia, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain. The Dover Food Retail group of companies are subsidiaries of Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

