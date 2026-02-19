CPC LOGISTICS DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Dozens of Illinois Freight Drivers Unionize with Teamsters Local 179

JOLIET, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Logistics drivers in Joliet, Ill., have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 179. The group of 42 workers transport products for major companies like John Deere, Procter & Gamble, and Walgreens. They are seeking higher wages, improved benefits, and protection from at-will employment.

"I chose to join the Teamsters because silence protects the system — solidarity changes it," said Robert Morris, a CPC driver and proud new member of Local 179. "With the Teamsters behind us, we're ready to fight for a fair agreement that guarantees us respect on the job."

The new group of Teamsters join more than 150 CPC Logistics workers who have unionized with the Teamsters across Illinois, Texas, and New Jersey.

"This is a great win not just for these workers but for the entire interstate trucking industry," said Chris Richter, President of Local 179. "We are ready to hit the ground running to help these workers secure the standard-setting contract they want and deserve. On behalf of all the rest of our brothers and sisters at Local 179, it's an honor to welcome these drivers to our ranks."

Teamsters Local 179 represents workers in a variety of industries in suburban Chicago and Northern Illinois. For more information, please visit teamsters179.org.

