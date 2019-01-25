CPC's New Ultra-Compact Blind Mate Connector Delivers Top Flow

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company) , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and maker of quick disconnects (QDs) designed specifically for liquid cooling of electronics, has expanded its LQ Series with a blind mate option, the new BLQ2 connector. LQ2 Series quick disconnect couplings offer the highest-flow capacity 1/8-inch connectors in the liquid cooling industry. Building on the LQ Series' reputation for being robust, reliable and non-spill, the BLQ2 connector's blind mate design further simplifies connections in high performance computing and data center applications.

"Blind mate connectors have Iong been deployed for power and signal delivery. With liquid cooling, the stakes are even higher as a misaligned or incomplete connection could result in leaks and damage to electronic equipment," said Kristin Anderson, CPC's Global Market Manager, Thermal Management. "With a generous chamfer, the BLQ2 quick disconnect automatically guides to the correct mating position, allowing quick, easy and secure field installation for rack-mounted liquid cooling systems."

Designed for connection tolerance, the BLQ2 latchless connector achieves maximum flow within 1/8" of full engagement. The BLQ2 quick disconnect delivers the same excellent flow rates as the LQ2 Series, which according to independent testing, is 23% better than other 1/8-inch connectors currently on the market. Higher flow capacities also reduce pressure drop by an average of 34%, optimizing liquid cooling system performance. The BLQ2 connector is designed specifically to be used in applications where the connection, disconnection and latching mechanism are maintained on a mounted server connection assembly.

Like the other products in the LQ Series portfolio, the new BLQ2 quick disconnect's multilobed seals provide redundant protection against leakage and lasting shape retention during extended periods of connection. Multilobe seals also deliver greater sealing efficiency than standard o-rings while requiring less force to connect. The BLQ2 connector valve design has zero seal friction in the connected state, ensuring the valve closes quickly and reliably when the coupling is disconnected. This non-spill design allows disconnection under pressure without leaks —critically important in protecting electronics from exposure to fluid and enabling hot swapping of equipment. The compact size also facilitates installation in tight spaces like the server racks of large data centers.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the BLQ Series or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for the life sciences, bioprocessing, industrial and chemical handling markets. CPC is an operating company within Dover Corporation. For a free catalog or more information, contact: Colder Products Company, 1001 Westgate Drive, St. Paul, MN 55114. Phone: 651-645-0091. Toll-free: 800-444-2474. Fax: 651-645-5404. Web: cpcworldwide.com

CPC, Colder Products, Colder Products Company and Dover are registered trademarks with the U.S. Patent & Trademark office.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

https://www.dovercorporation.com

