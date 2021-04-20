CPE Nominated for PEEA '2020 Best Private Equity Personality of the Year' and '2020 Best ESG Private Equity Initiatives'

BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders League, a renowned media and rating agency based in Paris, recently announced the results of the Private Equity Exchange & Awards 2020. CPE was nominated for two categories: '2020 Best Private Equity Personality of the Year' and '2020 Best ESG Private Equity Initiatives' due to the company's strong investment capability, extensive experience and deep insights into the field of ESG investment. CPE was the only investment firm from China and the Asia region to be nominated for the two awards.

Leaders League has successfully held 19 Private Equity Exchange Summits to date and 2020 marked the eleventh year of the Private Equity Exchange & Awards, which recognizes leading companies in the global private equity industry. The awards have 26 categories for limited partners, funds and management teams, amongst others, and are judged by a panel of private equity executives, LPs, asset management professionals and market experts from across Europe. Additional nominees in the two categories CPE was named in included influential European and international investment institutions such as Advent Capital, Idinvest Partners, Ardian, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Eurazeo.

Jinhao Chen, Managing Director of the Healthcare Team at CPE, was invited to take part in one of the summit's panel discussions titled 'Much-Pursued Assets: Winning Strategic Auctions'. Other panelists included Managing Partner of EQT Partners, Partner of Jones Day, and Head of M&A and Corporate Finance of the French private hospital ELSAN with whom Mr. Chen discussed his views on the healthcare and technology markets, CPE's investment advantages and experience, ESG issues and Chinese investors entering the French and broader European markets.

Lefei Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at CPE, commented, "CPE will continue to focus on investing in four key sectors - Healthcare, Consumer & Internet, Technology & Industrial, and Software & Enterprise Services - to inject capital into companies and empower them with our expertise and resources so we may contribute to the Chinese economy and the broader regional economic development."

Over the years, CPE has built up its expertise and strong industry insights in its four focus areas. At the same time, the firm is always aligned to its ESG investment strategy and continues to add value to its portfolio companies and bring long-term superior returns to its investors.

About CPE

CPE is an alternative asset manager with extensive China experience and an international perspective. With a long-term vision and value investment strategy, CPE provides innovative investment solutions to leading firms from the following four key sectors – healthcare, consumer and internet, technology and industrial, and software and enterprise services. Over the past 12 years, CPE's core team has had an outstanding track record in multiple USD and RMB funds with a total AUM exceeding RMB100 billion. The team has completed more than 200 investments, enabling CPE to accumulate key sector knowledge and a widespread network. Currently, CPE's funds under management are supported by over 200 institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, funds of funds, family offices and endowments from China and the additional markets of North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

