CPFL Energia Files 2018 20-F Form Annual Report With The SEC
Apr 22, 2019, 18:33 ET
CAMPINAS, Brasil, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPFL Energia (NYSE: CPL and BM&FBOVESPA: CPFE3) announces that its 2018 20-F Form annual report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2019 and is available on the company's Investor Relations website (www.cpfl.com.br/ir).
Investors can receive a printed copy of the report, free of charge, including the complete audited financial statements, by requesting it from CPFL Energia's Investor Relations Area, through the contacts below.
Investor Relations
Phone: 55 19 3756-6082 / 8458
Facsimile: 55 19 3756-6089
E-mail: ri@cpfl.com.br
Site: www.cpfl.com.br/ir
SOURCE CPFL Energia
Share this article