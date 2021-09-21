CPG Category Disruptor, Egglife Foods, Adds Finance Elite to Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, the disruptive food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to transform ordinary carb-heavy foods, announces that CPG finance veteran Shellie Davis has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. As Egglife Foods, Inc. is quickly scaling and on track to deliver six times the revenue of the prior year, approaching 10,000 doors coast to coast, Davis will focus on streamlining financial processes, accelerating business decision making, managing revenue and finding efficiencies as the company continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

"I am excited to be joining such an innovative company and strong leadership team at Egglife Foods," says Shellie Davis, Chief Financial Officer at Egglife Foods. "The company is not only growing rapidly, but is making products that are truly helping to modernize nutrition and solve problems for many consumers. I look forward to applying my finance experience, particularly in the CPG category, to help this brand transform the future of food."

Davis brings over 30 years of experience in consumer goods and professional finance services. Prior to joining Egglife Foods, Davis served as CFO, Global Ventures for The Coca-Cola Company, where she was responsible for the financial integration, performance, consolidation and controls of multiple acquired businesses. Prior to her role as CFO, Davis was Group Director, M&A and Industry Insights for 10 years at the Coca-Cola Company, where she led the strategic and financial evaluation of companies, businesses and technologies that could accelerate long term growth and closed almost $9 billion in transactions.

Davis joins a team of all-star consumer packaged goods executives led by Chief Executive Officer David Kroll who was appointed in the fall of 2019; Cynthia Waggoner, Chief Supply Chain Officer, who started with the company in January of 2019; Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer, who came on board in January of 2020; and Andrea Schwenk, Vice President of Marketing, who joined Egglife Foods full-time in June of 2020. Kroll previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based coconut water startup Coco5 and, before that, as Chief Marketing Officer at MillerCoors.

"Shellie's many years of experience in the CPG space will be such an asset to our company, and accentuates our best-in-class leadership team" says David Kroll, Chief Executive Officer at Egglife Foods. "Shellie is joining at a critical time for Egglife Foods, as we are in the midst of a rapid growth trajectory that is only accelerating. Shellie will be a crucial asset to manage our growth in a financially efficient way."

Davis is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and University of Windsor. To learn more about Egglife Foods, visit www.egglifefoods.com .

About Egglife Foods

Egglife Foods is going against the grain to help modernize nutrition and reimagine the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform ordinary flour-based foods. The company was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2,000 recipes later, Egglife Foods was born. Their debut product, egglife® egg white wraps, are made with egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to deliver superior taste, texture and nutrition. They are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a low-carb, high protein alternative to traditional tortillas. The wraps are available in five flavors – original, everything bagel, italian style, rye style and southwest style – and are produced at Egglife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife wraps are available on egglifefoods.com, Amazon Fresh and in the refrigerated section at over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. More information is available at egglifefoods.com or on social media: @egglifefoods.

