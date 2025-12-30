CPGIO Expands Digital Retail Footprint with Strategic Marketplace Launches Across Nordstrom, Chewy, Lowe's, Faire, and Best Buy

E-Commerce Growth Partner Accelerates Omnichannel Presence for Leading Consumer Brands

ADDISON, Ill., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPGIO, a leading e-commerce growth solution for consumer brands, today announced the successful launch of multiple strategic marketplace partnerships, expanding its digital retail footprint across Nordstrom, Chewy, Lowe's, Faire, and Best Buy. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower brands with comprehensive omnichannel distribution capabilities.

The multi-platform rollout began in November 2025 and includes:

Lowe's: Launched November 3, 2025, this partnership marks CPGIO's entry into the home improvement retail sector, one of the largest and most competitive segments in U.S. e-commerce. As the second-largest home improvement retailer in the country, Lowe's digital marketplace provides access to millions of homeowners and DIY enthusiasts actively seeking quality products for their homes. Early sell-through performance has exceeded expectations, and CPGIO is preparing targeted brand additions to capitalize on the platform's growth trajectory.

Faire: Launched November 3, 2025, CPGIO entered the rapidly growing B2B wholesale marketplace through a Shopify integration, debuting with La Preferida case pack assortments. Faire has transformed how independent retailers discover and purchase inventory, connecting over 100,000 brands with more than 900,000 retailers worldwide. This launch positions CPGIO to serve the independent retail channel at scale, with plans to onboard additional brands—including Newell—in early 2026.

Chewy: Launched November 15, 2025, CPGIO expanded into the nation's leading online destination for pet products. With the pet care industry exceeding $140 billion annually and e-commerce penetration continuing to rise, Chewy represents a significant growth opportunity. Early results have been exceptional, with sales doubling month over month during the first full month of operation. CPGIO plans to expand its assortment across pet-adjacent and white space categories to sustain this momentum.

Nordstrom: Launched December 9, 2025 with the Yankee Candle Premium Collection, this partnership brings CPGIO into the premium department store space. The launch generated same-day sales and captured early gift season demand, validating the appetite for quality lifestyle brands among Nordstrom's affluent customer base. Looking ahead to 2026, CPGIO will broaden its Nordstrom offering with premium products from Coleman, Contigo, Crock-Pot, and Mr. Coffee.

Best Buy: Integration is complete and is positioned for launch in January 2026, entering the consumer electronics and personal care space through one of America's most trusted retail brands. Best Buy's marketplace has evolved beyond electronics to include health, wellness, and lifestyle products, creating new opportunities for brand diversification.

"These marketplace launches represent a strategic expansion of our omnichannel capabilities and demonstrate our commitment to meeting consumers wherever they shop," said Sharon Leckron, SVP of Channel Development at CPGIO. "The complexity of today's digital retail landscape requires brands to maintain operational excellence across diverse platforms simultaneously. By establishing presence on Nordstrom, Chewy, Lowe's, Faire, and Best Buy, we're creating new pathways for our brand partners to reach customers and drive sustainable growth across the digital shelf."

With these additions, CPGIO now offers brand partners access to more than 40 digital retail channels, reinforcing the company's position as an end-to-end e-commerce partner combining proprietary technology with strategic expertise to deliver actionable insights and robust performance controls across an ever-expanding network of digital marketplaces.

