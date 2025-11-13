The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks Expands Across Digital Retail Platforms in Partnership with CPGIO

Pizza-Inspired Snack Brand Launches Omnichannel Strategy

ADDISON, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TASTEMAKER FOOD PRODUCTS CO, maker of The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks, today announced its strategic partnership with CPGIO to expand the brand's digital retail presence across major online platforms. The collaboration has enabled The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks to launch on Amazon, TikTok Shop and Shopify.

"We're thrilled to expand our direct-to-consumer business in partnership with CPGIO," said Adam Cohen, Co-Founder & President, Doughbrik's Snacks "This collaboration allows us to bring the full Doughbrik's experience directly to fans and customers everywhere—faster, smarter, and with the same creativity and authenticity that defines our brand. Together, we're unlocking the next chapter of growth for our e-commerce and retail ecosystem, making it easier than ever for people to discover and enjoy WAVERS around the world."

CPGIO serves as The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks end-to-end omnichannel retail partner, managing everything from fulfillment operations to brand representation across multiple online platforms. This comprehensive approach ensures the snack brand maintains consistent visibility while scaling across diverse digital marketplaces.

The partnership addresses the growing complexity of digital retail, where brands must maintain operational excellence and brand consistency across multiple platforms simultaneously. The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks—featuring four bold, pizza-inspired flavors including Late Night Pizza, Hot Honey, Extra Cheesy, and Spicy Pickle—is now available to more customers across their preferred digital shopping destinations.

"The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks represents a new generation of digitally-native brands built on authenticity and community," said John Holby, CEO of CPGIO. "The challenge for emerging snack brands isn't just being on multiple platforms; it's ensuring operational excellence and consistent brand representation at every digital touchpoint. Our role is to remove those operational barriers so brands like Doughbrik's can scale confidently and reach more customers across the digital shelf."

About The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks

Founded by David Dobrik and Ilya Fedorovich in partnership with TASTEMAKER FOOD PRODUCTS CO, The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks brings Midwest nostalgia to the snack space with bold, pizza-inspired flavors. The brand team includes Adam Cohen (President and Co-Founder), Jerry Bello (Executive Chairman), Natalie Noel (Brand VP), and Alexandra Lasky (Head of Communications). The Original Doughbrik's Wavers Snacks features four flavors—Late Night Pizza, Hot Honey, Extra Cheesy, and Spicy Pickle—made with no artificial flavors, no preservatives, trans-fat free, non-GMO, cholesterol free, and only 140 calories per serving. Follow on: TikTok , Instagram .For more information, visit eatdoughbriks.com .

About CPGIO

Based in Addison, IL, CPGIO is an e-commerce growth solution that empowers consumer brands to accelerate their digital presence through channel-specific optimizations, bespoke marketing strategies, and advanced measurement. The company's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine proprietary technology with strategic expertise to deliver actionable insights and robust performance controls, enabling brands to make data-driven decisions and achieve sustainable growth in the digital marketplace. For more information, visit www.cpgio.com.

