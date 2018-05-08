CPHI to Hold First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-866-519-4004 or 65-671-350-90 for international callers, Conference ID # 3765759. A replay of the call will be accessible through May 23, 2018 by dialing 1-855-452-5696 or 61-281-990-299 for international callers, Conference ID # 3765759.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products focused on conditions with a high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit http://www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Contact:

China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

Ms. Diana Na Huang

Phone: +86-898-6681-1730 (China)

Email: hps@chinapharmaholdings.com

