CPI DEBUTS NEW STARFIELD TACTICAL ANTENNA AND LATEST STARDUST GATEWAY ANTENNA AT SATELLITE 2026

Starfield lightweight, quick-deploy antenna and Stardust LEO and MEO gateway terminal will be on display at the trade show

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries (CPI) will showcase two of its latest antenna technologies in booth #2506 at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition 2026, March 23-26, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

CPI's Starfield is a portable multi-orbit, multi-mission, tactical flyaway antenna that can be rapidly deployed in high-pressure situations. CPI's Stardust gateway antenna terminal is designed to support modern LEO and MEO satellite constellations

CPI's new Starfield tactical antenna will be on display at the trade show.

Starfield is a portable multi-orbit, multi-mission, constellation-agnostic tactical flyaway antenna terminal. Its hybrid carbon fiber/aluminum superstructure is engineered to lead the industry in lightweight performance. Designed to be rapidly deployed in high-pressure conflict situations, the 2.4m tactical antenna can be assembled, tool free, in under 20 minutes utilizing interchangeable and field-replaceable carbon fiber reflector panels. CPI's Starfield antenna terminal provides global LEO, MEO and GEO transmit and receive capabilities in L-Band through Ka-Band frequencies and maintains reliable connectivity under extreme conditions. It is suitable for military and commercial uses.

CPI will also showcase its latest Stardust gateway antenna terminal.

Stardust is a multi-orbit, constellation-agnostic gateway terminal available in 2.4m and 4.0m diameters (up to 5.5m available upon request) and designed for superior performance at Ka-Band and Q/V-Band frequencies. It is custom engineered to meet the high-volume production and rapid-deployment needs of large, modern LEO and MEO satellite constellations without sacrificing the efficient operation and dependable performance necessary to support the demanding specifications of current and next-generation satellite constellations. With an embedded controller and digital receiver to track satellites in all orbits, integrated RF electronics that can be upgraded for use with future networks, and a novel, integrated anti-icing system, the Stardust gateway terminal leverages the noteworthy combination of CPI's extensive industry experience, proven reliability and state-of-the-art antenna technologies. CPI's Stardust gateway antenna terminal is suitable for military and commercial uses.

A selection from CPI's full suite of high-power amplifiers and information on CPI's high-performance radomes will be available, as well.

CPI will feature satellite communications amplifiers, including TWTAs (traveling wave tube amplifiers) and SSPAs (solid-state power amplifiers), in its booth at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition. Of particular note, CPI's rugged gallium nitride (GaN) SSPAs, which are optimized to support modern, multi-orbit satellite constellations and provide reliable, high-power performance in demanding environments, will be on display. The compact form factor of these ground-based satcom amplifiers is ideal for space-constrained installations. Additionally, a 250W V-Band TWTA that is deployed and operational in multiple high-throughput satellite (HTS) ground stations and a 750W Ka-Band TWTA that offers best-in-class linear power will be available for viewing.

Representatives will also be on hand to discuss CPI's portfolio of ground-based, aircraft and naval radomes for both military and commercial applications. These high-performance radomes, which are available in both customized and commercial off-the-shelf configurations, are suitable for communications, radar, electronic warfare and signal intelligence operations.

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of large aperture antennas, components and systems focused primarily on defense and communications markets. CPI's advanced technologies and systems power critical government and commercial applications worldwide, ensuring reliable performance in demanding environments. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

SOURCE Communications & Power Industries LLC