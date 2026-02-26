CPI Launches eConnect® Universal Input PDUs and eConnect® Sensor Array to Support High-Density, Data-Driven IT Environments

Together, the new products address two growing challenges facing high-density and distributed IT deployments—power variability and limited rack-level insight—helping organizations deploy infrastructure that can adapt as requirements evolve.

eConnect® Universal Input PDUs

CPI's new eConnect® Universal Input PDUs address power strategy challenges with a universal, adaptable power distribution platform engineered to simplify deployment across mixed-voltage and multi-region environments while supporting today's high-density infrastructure demands. Detachable input cords support global power standards, enabling consistent deployment worldwide.

Designed to reduce complexity without sacrificing performance, eConnect Universal Input PDUs support a wide range of global input voltages and standards, enabling organizations to standardize rack-level power while reducing SKU complexity, accelerating rollouts, and lowering inventory and logistics costs. Modular configurations and advanced monitoring allow the platform to scale as power demands evolve—supporting AI and high-performance computing with power capacities up to 34.5 kW with 30A branch circuits.

"eConnect® Universal Input PDUs give medium to large enterprises and multi-tenant data centers the flexibility to deploy consistent power strategies across sites while remaining ready for future growth," said Ashish Moondra, Senior Director of Electronics and Software, Chatsworth Products. "It's about simplifying global deployment while supporting the realities of modern, high-density IT."

eConnect® Sensor Array

Building on the intelligence and flexibility of the eConnect® power platform, CPI is expanding rack-level visibility with the introduction of the eConnect® Sensor Array. Designed to enhance the value of eConnect® PDUs, the sensor array extends power distribution with environmental and access insight—transforming rack-level power into a more complete monitoring and management solution.

CPI's new eConnect® Sensor Array provides real-time visibility into rack-level conditions, enabling operators to monitor temperature, humidity, leaks, door status, and access events at the cabinet level. This comprehensive environmental insight helps teams identify potential risks early, track environmental trends, and validate thermal strategies as densities increase. Designed to integrate seamlessly with CPI's eConnect® PDUs, cabinets, DCIM software, and access control systems, the sensors create a unified monitoring ecosystem that reduces installation complexity while supporting more informed, proactive infrastructure management and improved uptime.

"As rack densities increase, granular visibility into environmental conditions becomes critical for identifying risks early and protecting costly equipment," said Todd Schneider, Senior Director of Product Management and Hyperscale Business Development, Chatsworth Products. "The eConnect® Sensor Array provides operators with actionable, rack level data to improve efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce operational uncertainty, while extending the value of the eConnect power distribution units already installed in the rack."

eConnect® Universal Input PDUs and eConnect® Sensor Array are now available worldwide through CPI's authorized distribution and partner network.

