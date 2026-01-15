CPI Launches VersaEdge™ Wall-Mount Cabinet at BICSI Winter 2026 -- A Next-Generation Edge Infrastructure Solution for Modern Data Centers

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products Inc. (CPI), a global leader in power, cooling and rack infrastructure for IT environments, today announced the launch of VersaEdge™ Wall-Mount Cabinet, a versatile new edge infrastructure product designed to dramatically simplify deployment and management of distributed computing environments.

The new solution will make its public debut at BICSI Winter 2026, where attendees can experience its modular design, advanced thermal performance, and rapid-deployment capabilities firsthand.

Chatsworth Products' new VersaEdge™ Wall-Mount Cabinet.

The VersaEdge Wall-Mount Cabinet combines modular scalability, streamlined installation, and robust reliability — delivering a turnkey solution that meets the growing performance, density and flexibility demands of today's edge-driven workloads.

"With increasing demand for distributed compute and edge deployments, customers need infrastructure that can adapt quickly — without sacrificing reliability or performance," said Michael Moore, Senior Product Manager, Open Architecture Systems, CPI. "The VersaEdge Wall-Mount Cabinet represents our commitment to delivering future-ready infrastructure that empowers organizations to deploy edge resources faster, scale with confidence, and optimize cost and efficiency."

Key Features and Benefits

Modular, Scalable Design: Modular architecture adapts to varied edge deployments, supported by a robust accessory ecosystem aligned with CPI's broader infrastructure solutions. VersaEdge™ scales seamlessly to support evolving edge applications and diverse hardware configurations.

Advanced Thermal Management: Enhanced airflow design minimizes heat buildup and maintains temperature stability, supporting passive heat dissipation up to 10 kW. Optional modular cooling kits provide additional airflow for higher thermal demands and high-density equipment loads.

Rapid Deployment and Simplified Maintenance: Removable components and installation-friendly features reduce deployment time, while streamlined equipment access enables fast maintenance and upgrades without disrupting operations.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Combination and electronic locking options provide controlled, audit-ready access, enhancing physical security for PCI-driven, regulated, and distributed edge deployments.

Integrated Cable Management: Built-in cable-management features support organized, scalable, and configurable layouts

The VersaEdge™ Wall-Mount Cabinet is now available worldwide through CPI's authorized distribution and partner network. Customers can learn more about VersaEdge here.

Visitors to the CPI booth #301 will have the opportunity to experience these innovative solutions firsthand and speak directly with knowledgeable team members.

About CPI

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors.

Media Contact

Maren Price

Chatsworth Products

612-387-5115

[email protected]

SOURCE Chatsworth Products, Inc.