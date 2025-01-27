CPKC reaches tentative collective agreement with Unifor

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with Unifor representing approximately 1,200 employees at CPKC in Canada.

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement at the negotiating table with our mechanical employees in Canada," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "By working collaboratively together with Unifor, we have reached an agreement benefiting our employees and their families while continuing to serve the needs of our customers and keeping the Canadian economy moving forward."

Unifor represents mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants and mechanical support staff.

Details of the tentative collective agreement are not being released pending ratification of the new agreement.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC