CPower Accelerates Distributed Energy Resource Innovation With New Executive Hire

BALTIMORE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management ("CPower"), a leading energy solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Mike Ratliff as Vice President – Utility Solutions. In this newly created role, Mr. Ratliff is responsible for developing CPower's technology roadmap to help utilities drive grid modernization and reliability, and will bolster the company's existing technical capabilities, which includes Silicon Valley, Baltimore and Portland-based development teams.

"As technology advances, we will be able to enable and optimize across more programs with greater flexibility, engage an ever-expanding list of DER solutions, and ultimately create more value for our customers while maintaining the dependability the grid needs," said John Horton, president and CEO, CPower. "Mike's solid track record will prove invaluable as we break new ground with our customers, and we are thrilled to leverage his expertise as we guide the industry towards a clean and dependable energy future."

"Having architected and integrated technology platforms at-scale across the utility industry, I am thrilled to leverage innovation to help CPower extend its market leadership in the DER space," said Mr. Ratliff. "The company already has unmatched experience and a data-rich understanding of its customer base at more than 11,000 sites to inform our strategy, and I look forward to building on this foundation."

An accomplished technologist with more than three decades of experience, Mr. Ratliff has developed distributed energy resource (DER) platforms across the utility and energy industry. Prior to joining CPower, Mr. Ratliff was the CTO for Enbala and for Comverge. He holds a bachelor's in mathematics from Purdue University.

For more information, visit: cpowerenergymanagement.com/distributed-energy-resources/.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 50 local energy programs partnering with grid operators and utilities to more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. Our presence across North America allows us to manage more than 4.2 GW of customer capacity and provide energy to the grid when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Related Links

http://www.cpowerenergymanagement.com

