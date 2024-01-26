CPower Announces "Customer-Powered Grid™ Award" Winners during GridFuture 2024 Conference

The awards honor CPower's customers and partners who are making exceptional strides in distributed energy management to help their organizations, communities and our planet

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy (" CPower "), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, announced the winners of the Customer-Powered Grid™ Awards during the 2024 GridFuture event, an industry-event hosted by CPower focused on the future of DERs and VPPs.

The awards honor CPower's commercial and industrial (C&I) energy users and technology partners who are making exceptional strides in distributed energy management to support their organizations, communities and our planet as we work towards a clean and dependable energy future. CPower selected the winners by surveying its customers and examining metrics including grid program participation, carbon reduction metrics, years of participation, and more. The winners were chosen amongst CPower's 2,500+ customers.

"Our customers are the backbone of everything we do. We are thankful for their partnership and support in helping us to leverage their distributed energy assets to balance the grid when and where it's needed the most," said Michael Smith, CEO, CPower. "These awards honor specific customers who have gone above and beyond in supporting the acceleration of our clean energy grid through their commitment to grid service programs and clear dedication to their decarbonization goals. We look forward to continued partnerships for years to come."

Winners of the awards are as follows:

The Flexibility Award was presented to Metal Technologies, the largest solely electric-melt North American foundry operator, for its innovative approach to grid services participation in PJM, leveraging EnerWise ® Site Optimization to maximize grid revenue and on-bill savings.

was presented to Metal Technologies, the largest solely electric-melt North American foundry operator, for its innovative approach to grid services participation in PJM, leveraging EnerWise Site Optimization to maximize grid revenue and on-bill savings. The Innovative Solutions Award was presented to Energy Toolbase for its integration with CPower and work to enable their customers' participation in grid service programs. Partnering with CPower has enabled Energy Toolbase to extend services in regions other grid services companies cannot and bring inventive ways for its customers to curtail load.

was presented to Energy Toolbase for its integration with CPower and work to enable their customers' participation in grid service programs. Partnering with CPower has enabled Energy Toolbase to extend services in regions other grid services companies cannot and bring inventive ways for its customers to curtail load. The Decarbonization Industry Trailblazer Award was presented to Blockfusion for the organization's commitment to carbon reduction in the crypto -mining sector. The company identifies carbon reduction as a corporate goal and has put measurable factors in place, including grid services participation as a means to achieve its clean energy objectives.

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.7 GW of capacity at more than 27,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of DERs to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com .

