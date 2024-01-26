CPower Announces "Customer-Powered Grid™ Award" Winners during GridFuture 2024 Conference

News provided by

CPower Energy Management

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

The awards honor CPower's customers and partners who are making exceptional strides in distributed energy management to help their organizations, communities and our planet

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, announced the winners of the Customer-Powered Grid™ Awards during the 2024 GridFuture event, an industry-event hosted by CPower focused on the future of DERs and VPPs.

The awards honor CPower's commercial and industrial (C&I) energy users and technology partners who are making exceptional strides in distributed energy management to support their organizations, communities and our planet as we work towards a clean and dependable energy future. CPower selected the winners by surveying its customers and examining metrics including grid program participation, carbon reduction metrics, years of participation, and more. The winners were chosen amongst CPower's 2,500+ customers.

"Our customers are the backbone of everything we do. We are thankful for their partnership and support in helping us to leverage their distributed energy assets to balance the grid when and where it's needed the most," said Michael Smith, CEO, CPower. "These awards honor specific customers who have gone above and beyond in supporting the acceleration of our clean energy grid through their commitment to grid service programs and clear dedication to their decarbonization goals. We look forward to continued partnerships for years to come."

Winners of the awards are as follows:

  • The Flexibility Award was presented to Metal Technologies, the largest solely electric-melt North American foundry operator, for its innovative approach to grid services participation in PJM, leveraging EnerWise® Site Optimization to maximize grid revenue and on-bill savings.
  • The Innovative Solutions Award was presented to Energy Toolbase for its integration with CPower and work to enable their customers' participation in grid service programs. Partnering with CPower has enabled Energy Toolbase to extend services in regions other grid services companies cannot and bring inventive ways for its customers to curtail load.
  • The Decarbonization Industry Trailblazer Award was presented to Blockfusion for the organization's commitment to carbon reduction in the crypto-mining sector. The company identifies carbon reduction as a corporate goal and has put measurable factors in place, including grid services participation as a means to achieve its clean energy objectives.

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.7 GW of capacity at more than 27,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of DERs to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Also from this source

Acrohash Partners with CPower to Support Grid Reliability

Acrohash Partners with CPower to Support Grid Reliability

Today, CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider,...
CPower Commends Missouri Public Service Commission for Expanding Access to Virtual Power Plants

CPower Commends Missouri Public Service Commission for Expanding Access to Virtual Power Plants

CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.