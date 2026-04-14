CPower and Vertiv Collaborate to Help Data Centers Accelerate Interconnection and Unlock Value from Energy Assets

Collaboration enables grid-interactive use of BESS and other on-site energy assets to improve speed-to-power, resilience, and asset productivity in grid-constrained markets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Transition-AI 2026, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, and CPower Energy ("CPower"), a leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform, announced a new collaboration to help data centers in the United States accelerate speed-to-power and improve grid capacity by turning battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other behind-the-meter energy assets into grid resources.

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Vertiv has integrated its Vertiv™ EnergyCore Grid BESS with CPower's VPP platform to help data centers use behind-the-meter storage and other energy assets for demand response and other grid services, while improving facility resilience, supporting interconnection strategies, and increasing the economic value of installed infrastructure.

"With global data center power usage estimated to more than double between 2025 and 2030 and the bring your own power model in early adoption, data centers are signaling a clear willingness to leverage distributed generation and on-premise batteries to accelerate a path to unlock grid capacity today," said Glenn Bogarde, chief sales and marketing officer, CPower. "We are focused on flexibility levers that are a reality for our customers, especially as new energy technologies and incentives become more pervasive across the United States."

As a first step in the collaboration, Vertiv worked with CPower to monetize a 1 MW microgrid - combining BESS, solar, hydrogen fuel cell and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems - at Vertiv's Customer Experience Center in Ohio. The project enabled Vertiv to generate demand response revenue, secure on-bill savings and support PJM, the largest grid operator in North America. The program helped Vertiv offset capital expenses by optimizing the performance of the microgrid's BESS across capacity, economic and ancillary services programs.

"As data centers increase in power and grid interconnections become harder to secure, UPS and BESS solutions are evolving beyond a backup solution, emerging as a critical enabler for data centers. When intelligently integrated into the facility and utility grid, along with flexible energy resources and controllable loads such as HVAC systems, on-site storage facilitates interconnection and can become a revenue-generating asset that improves return on investment," said Chris Thompson, vice president, advanced technology and global microgrids at Vertiv.

CPower enables demand response participation based on customers' business objectives and operational constraints, including in data center hotspots such as Illinois, Ohio, Texas and Virginia, as well as for commercial and industrial sites across the country. CPower has paid more than $1.4 billion to demand response customers and partners since 2015.

Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries, delivering critical digital infrastructure solutions to data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities worldwide. The company's comprehensive portfolio spans end-to-end power and cooling, as well as integrated solutions and services to support applications from the cloud to the network edge.

For more information about Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

To learn more about CPower, please visit cpowerenergy.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About CPower

CPower is a leading Virtual Power Plant platform, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we've made turning flexible energy into revenue simple for partners and large energy users such as businesses, manufacturers, public institutions and healthcare organizations, delivering $1.4 billion from demand response and energy flexibility programs to customers since 2015. Learn more at cpowerenergy.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's and CPower parent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including their most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning their respective operations. Neither Vertiv nor CPower are under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE CPower Energy