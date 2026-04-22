CPower CONNECT™ Wins Environment+Energy Leader Award for Innovation in Software & Cloud

CPower's secure, easy-to-use platform helps customers and partners unlock value from their demand response participation, while engaging customers to leverage flexibility for the grid's changing needs

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), a leading virtual power plant (VPP) platform, today announced that CPower CONNECT™ has been named a winner in the Software and Cloud category of the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards, marking the sixth time the company has received recognition from the organization in the past seven years.

E+E Leader Award Winner

CPower CONNECT makes demand response participation simple with a single, secure platform for large energy users and partners to manage multiple sites and programs. CPower CONNECT also integrates with CPower's EnerWise® Optimization platform to maximize revenue and on-bill savings by automating and optimizing multi-program scheduling and bidding within a facility's constraints and capabilities, delivering fast, accurate financial forecasts and dispatch decisions across key markets and programs.

"Our vision for CPower CONNECT is to simplify demand response to give customers greater control and visibility to make informed operational decisions and gain greater leverage from their energy assets," said Joe Stickney, vice president – product, CPower. "We're thrilled to receive this industry validation and look forward to evolving the experience with our customers' challenges and the grid's evolving dynamism top of mind."

To learn more about CPower CONNECT or request a demo, please visit cpowerenergy.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

About CPower

CPower is a leading virtual power plant platform, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we've made turning flexible energy into revenue simple for partners and large energy users such as businesses, manufacturers, public institutions and healthcare organizations, delivering $1.4 billion from demand response and energy flexibility programs to customers since 2015. Learn more at cpowerenergy.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy