CPower Applauds DTE Energy for Including Innovative Demand Response Procurement Mechanisms in Integrated Resource Plan

News provided by

CPower Energy Management

24 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Plan Would Allow the Michigan Utility to Meet Grid Reliability Goals by Including Third-Party Aggregated Demand Response in Capacity Procurement For the First Time

BALTIMORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, today announced its support of the settlement agreement in DTE Energy's proposed CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which for the first time will allow the Michigan utility to procure demand response (DR) resources aggregated by third parties to meet energy capacity requirements and decarbonization goals. By leveraging customer load flexibility, DTE will meet growing energy needs at a lower cost while also rewarding Michigan energy users for providing services to the grid. Such innovative procurement mechanisms are in line with those included in CPower's demand response framework for midwestern energy stakeholders released last year.

Developed over the past two years with the input of DTE's customers and stakeholders, including CPower, the 20-year CleanVision IRP dramatically transforms how the utility will generate and procure electricity to reliably meet the needs of Michigan's energy users while accelerating the retirement of coal plants. The settlement agreement is currently awaiting approval by the Michigan Public Services Commission.

"We applaud DTE's leadership in including third-party aggregated demand response in capacity procurement," said Peter Dotson-Westphalen, Senior Director – Regulatory & Government Affairs, CPower. "Virtual Power Plants made up of aggregated customer DR can provide clean, flexible energy capacity to meet the region's reliability needs. The carefully crafted demand response procurement and incentive framework included in the CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan settlement agreement is a win for Michigan's grid, energy users and environment."

For years, many state commissions across the Midwest have been uncertain about their ability to regulate third-party DER aggregators, although Michigan and other states are now reevaluating their approaches to demand response due to projected capacity shortfalls and the need to lower energy costs. CPower works closely with midwestern energy stakeholders to share its expertise managing the most flexible DER capacity in the US across various energy markets to help utilities and regulators design frameworks that incorporate the various benefits that VPPs can provide the grid.

About CPower Energy
CPower Energy is the leading, national DER monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.3 GW of capacity at more than 19,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of distributed energy resources to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Also from this source

CPower Wins Environment + Energy Leader 2023 Product of the Year Award for EnerWise® Site Optimization

Michael D. Smith Named as CPower's Chief Executive Officer as John Horton Announces His Retirement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.